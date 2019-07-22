July 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred O. Saugen of Skyberg have received word from the War Department that their son, Flight Officer Avery Saugen has been missing in action since July 7 when he made a flight over Germany as co-pilot in a B-24 Liberator Bomber.
The Self-Serve Grocery, opened here 19 years ago by the late Homer C. Donaker, this week became strictly home-owned when A.A. Kramer and Peter Dyrdahl purchased the fixtures, stock and business. The business will be now known as Kramer and Dyrdahl Self-Serve.
July 1959
Carol Magee completed a five-week training period for Northwest Airlines in the Twin Cities. She is realizing a longtime ambition to become an airline stewardess.
Lifeguards John Chrest and Ronald Aase prevented a near tragedy at the Kenyon Pool. A youngster who could not swim jumped into the deep end of the pool. The life guards noticed the swimmer in trouble and so efficiently performed the rescue that very few people knew of the near tragedy.
July 1969
After three years of trying, the Kenyon Midgets finally won the Championship of the Goodhue County Midget League with a 1-0 win over Zumbrota. Dave Anderson scored Kenyon’s lone run in the fourth inning. Winning pitcher was Terry Johnson.
Plans are being made for four students from Rice County to attend the Young People’s Citizenship Seminar at Spitzer Lake, Inspiration Point Bible Camp. Students attending from Rice County are Gary Hutton, Northfield; Jacelyn Hasner, Morristown; Janice Wilson, Faribault and Elliot Whitney, Kenyon.