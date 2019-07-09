On June 29, the Conrad Osthum VFW Post 141 of Kenyon celebrated its 100th birthday at the post home. The post's actual charter date was May 15, 1919. In attendance were 1st District VFW Commander Tom French, Department of Minnesota VFW Rep. Judge Advocate Dale Hoogeveen, Mayor Mike Engel, VFW and Auxiliary members, and the public. The event included a social gathering and a short program.
Post 141 Commander Scott Quamme presented certificates of appreciation to the Kenyon Boy Scouts, Kenyon Girl Scouts, Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department, Kenyon Police Department, Kenyon Veterans Color Guard, Post 141 Auxiliary, Veterans Support Group, Kenyon Street Crew and The Kenyon Leader.
Martin Anderson and the Goods provided musical entertainment after dinner.
"Thank you to everyone that was involved and supported our 100th birthday of Conrad Osthum VFW Post 141. It is greatly appreciated by the post commander," said Quamme. "Thank you to the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard and to the Kenyon Senior Citizens Organization for their donations to the VFW. Well done, everyone! We are proud supporters of veterans and our community."