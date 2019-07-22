Steve Sviggum, a farmer from Kenyon and former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, this month assumed a new position as vice chair of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents.
Entering the third year of his six-year term as a Regent, Sviggum was elected Vice Chair by the Board this summer. His first meeting as Vice Chair was July 11.
“The University of Minnesota is a crown jewel in our state, an institution that is preparing our workforce, discovering solutions to our most pressing issues, and improving lives across Minnesota. It is an honor to serve the state and all Minnesotans on the Board of Regents,” Sviggum said. “As Vice Chair, I’m looking forward to helping ensure the University continues to deliver excellence in all three parts of our mission: teaching, research, and outreach.”
Sviggum first served on the Board of Regents in 2011. He began his current term in 2017.
He has farmed in Kenyon for many years and also worked as an educator in both K-12 and collegiate classrooms, experiences that have shaped his perspective on how the University serves the state, particularly in greater Minnesota.
Sviggum spent nearly 30 years as a state representative. For the second half of his political career, he served in top leadership positions, most notably eight years as the Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1999 to 2007.
Sviggum joins recently elected Board of Regents Chair Ken Powell. Both will serve two-year terms in their leadership positions. They will lead the University of Minnesota system alongside Joan T.A. Gabel, who took office as the University’s 17th president on July 1.