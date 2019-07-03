Wanamingo's Fourth of July festivities schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, July 3
4:30 p.m.: Honor flag ceremony — Memorial Field
6 p.m.–1 a.m.: Fireman's Picnic and Dance featuring the Polka Dots and HickTown Mafia — Wanamingo fire hall
Thursday, July 4
6:30–9:30 a.m.: Pancake breakfast — Riverside Park
11 a.m.–7 p.m.: Kids' games, bouncy houses, face painting, chalk drawing, bubbles, food vendors — North Main Street
10:30 a.m.: Horseshoe Tournament — Riverside Park
11 a.m.–4 p.m. Silent auction — Community Center
11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.: Free open swim — Wanamingo swimming pool
1 p.m.: Community band concert and free strawberry sundaes from the Lions Club — Main Street
2:30 p.m.: Grand Parade — participants gather at Maple Island
4 p.m.: Sidewalk chalk drawing contest (preschool through sixth grade) — JB's Tavern
4 p.m.: Duck float fundraiser — fire hall
4 p.m.: Fire department water fight — fire hall
5 p.m.: Bean bag tournament ($10 entry), beach party — JB's Tavern
Dusk: Fireworks
Saturday, July 6
10 a.m.: Truck/tractor pull — industrial park south of Highway 60
10 a.m.–2 p.m.: Drone race — Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School
11 a.m.: Volleyball tournament — JB's Tavern
Sunday, July 7
9 a.m.: Outdoor worship — Riverside Park