Wanamingo's Fourth of July festivities schedule is as follows: 

Wednesday, July 3

4:30 p.m.: Honor flag ceremony — Memorial Field

6 p.m.–1 a.m.: Fireman's Picnic and Dance featuring the Polka Dots and HickTown Mafia — Wanamingo fire hall

Thursday, July 4

6:30–9:30 a.m.: Pancake breakfast — Riverside Park

11 a.m.–7 p.m.: Kids' games, bouncy houses, face painting, chalk drawing, bubbles, food vendors — North Main Street

10:30 a.m.: Horseshoe Tournament — Riverside Park

11 a.m.–4 p.m. Silent auction — Community Center

11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.: Free open swim — Wanamingo swimming pool

1 p.m.: Community band concert and free strawberry sundaes from the Lions Club — Main Street

2:30 p.m.: Grand Parade — participants gather at Maple Island

4 p.m.: Sidewalk chalk drawing contest (preschool through sixth grade) — JB's Tavern

4 p.m.: Duck float fundraiser — fire hall

4 p.m.: Fire department water fight — fire hall

5 p.m.: Bean bag tournament ($10 entry), beach party — JB's Tavern

Dusk: Fireworks

Saturday, July 6

10 a.m.: Truck/tractor pull — industrial park south of Highway 60

10 a.m.–2 p.m.: Drone race — Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School

11 a.m.: Volleyball tournament — JB's Tavern

Sunday, July 7

9 a.m.: Outdoor worship — Riverside Park

