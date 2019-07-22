The Wanamingo Senior Citizens meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the Wanamingo Community Center. The meal cost is $9, raised $2 to help pay for musical entertainment by the St. Andrew's Sisters. To sign up or cancel, call Virginia Sabin at 507-824-2603 by July 29.
Wanamingo Senior Citizens meet Aug. 2
