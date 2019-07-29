Community members are invited to Kenyon's National Night Out gathering from 5–7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 on the parking lot between the old ambulance building and generator plant, just east of City Hall. The Kenyon Police Department, in partnership with the Minnesota Crime Prevention Program, will offer hot dogs, public safety information along tours of squad cars and other city equipment.
National Night Out is Aug. 6 in Kenyon
