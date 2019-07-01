1944
Goodhue County men from this area slated for pre-induction physical examinations at Fort Snelling included David Aase and Robert Ball of Kenyon, Curtis Haller of Wanamingo, Hilton Vold of Skyberg, Lorry Starch of Nerstrand and Luverne Rehder of Dennison.
Descendants of Mr. and Mrs. A. G. Flom held the annual reunion at the Odd Fellows Park in Northfield. In the afternoon Dr. Granskow, President of St. Olaf College, spoke on the present work and future plans of the college.
1959
Wedding bells will ring for Carl Finnesgaard, fiery catcher of the Kenyon baseball team. Some of his teammates will attend the wedding in Iowa and return in time to don their baseball suits for the Kenyon-Waseca baseball game.
Fifty Minnesota high school graduates earned scholarships at the University of Minnesota. Three from the Kenyon area who were awarded scholarships were Roxanne Ring, Gyles Randall and Alan Olness.
1969
Better Tech Inc. located in the Martell Building on Langford Ave. is in operation turning out plastic products. Gaylen Lenway and Ricky Bergh are operating machines that make electric fence insulators.