Community Alert

VFW and friends in Kenyon

Members of the Conrad Osthum VFW Post 141 and Auxiliary, the Joseph A. Gates American Legion Post 78, Veterans Color Guard, Veterans Support Group and the city of Kenyon Street Crew gather at the entrance to Kenyon. The four veterans organizations contributed to the purchase of the signs, which were placed with the help of the street crew. (Photo courtesy of Scott Quamme)
