The Kenyon High School class of 1954 will meet for its 65th reunion at noon Friday, Sept. 13 at the Kenyon VFW. A light lunch will be served; call Ray Hostager at 651-429-2261 to register. All classmates or those with a connection to the class are welcome to join.
Kenyon class of 1954 to celebrate 65th reunion
