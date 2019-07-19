Benjamin Lee Erickson of Kenyon, an aerospace engineering student, was named to the spring 2019 dean's list at Iowa State University. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Kenyon student makes dean's list at Iowa State University
Most Popular
Articles
- Friends, family organize benefit to raise funds and awareness in wake of teen's suicide
- Bryce Edward Starch
- 'Truly a lifelong learner': Former K-W teacher named Winona superintendent
- $672,000 grant supports Kenyon business park project
- Ivan E. Herrlich
- Short-term detours expected during this summer's 2nd Street construction
- Michael G. Engel
- County declares state of emergency following Pine Island flooding
- Ivan E. Herrlich
- Days of old in the Wasioja rekindled in summer league basketball
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 23
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.