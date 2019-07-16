The following area students graduated in May 2019 with Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Wisconsin–River Falls: Cassandra Symes of Kenyon (animal science) and Erin Gudknecht (animal science) and Clint Irrthum of Wanamingo (agricultural business).
Jenny Parlier of Wanamingo graduated from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Alexander Schutt of Kenyon graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology.