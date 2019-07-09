After three years of discussion, the Wanamingo City Council opted Monday to create an additional public works maintenance position, bringing the total number of staff to three.
Goodhue County residents whose private water wells were in the path of recent flood waters should take proper precautions to ensure their water is safe.
Thirty local youth are spending a few days of their summer vacation doing some hard work.
Kenyon Mayor Mike Engel, 73, died suddenly Thursday at his home.
ST. PAUL — After Republican lawmakers batted down Gov. Tim Walz’s pitch for a 20-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase last spring, some of the governor’s fellow Democratic policymakers floated a trial balloon to test support for a lower-priced way to pump more money into fixing Minnesota’s agin…
After three years of discussion, the Wanamingo City Council opted Monday to create an additional public works maintenance position, bringing the total number of staff to three.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo American Legion Post 78 baseball team was vanquished by Cannon Falls Monday in Wanamingo.
Kenyon Library programs
To the editor:
This is the first in a series of articles that will introduce you to HOPE Center and the work we do around domestic violen…
On June 29, the Conrad Osthum VFW Post 141 of Kenyon celebrated its 100th birthday at the post home. The post's actual charter date was May 15, 1919. In attendance were 1st District VFW Commander Tom French, Department of Minnesota VFW Rep. Judge Advocate Dale Hoogeveen, Mayor Mike Engel, V…