Gustavus Adolphus College Athletic Director Tom Brown announced Tuesday that Aaron Lund has been chosen to become the new head coach for the men’s and women’s track & field programs, starting Aug. 1. Lund comes to Gustavus after serving as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Whittier College (Calif.) for the past three years.
“I’m impressed with Aaron’s vision for the future of Gustavus track and field,” Brown said. “His charismatic approach coupled with a diverse coaching background makes him a natural fit for Gustavus.”
Lund becomes the seventh individual to be named head coach of the combined men’s and women’s track & field teams, replacing Dale Bahr who spent the past 10 years at the helm. The Cyrus, Minn. native has specialized in coaching sprints, mid-distance, hurdles, relays, and jumps since graduating from Minnesota State University-Moorhead in 2011.
Lund started his coaching career at his alma mater for one season (2012-13) before stints at St. Thomas (2013-15) and Abilene Christian University (2015-16), serving as an assistant for both the men and women at each institution. Since November of 2016, Lund has been an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Whittier with an emphasis on sprints, mid-distance, hurdles, and relays. He also assisted in the Poets’ fundraising events and managed the budget. At Whittier, Lund coached 18 student-athletes to All-Conference status and 12 USTFCCCA All-Region selections.
“I am honored and excited to become the next head men’s and women’s track and field coach at Gustavus Adolphus College,” Lund said. “I feel so much pride joining a program with a strong tradition of success in both academics and athletics. I believe in the mission of this institution and will whole-heartedly guide this program based on the core values of community, excellence, justice, service, and faith.” He added, “I also look forward to making authentic, personal connections with our current and future student-athletes, coaches, and staff as we continue to build on our strong tradition of excellence in everything we do.”
A three-year captain and four-year student-athlete for the MSU-Moorhead track & field team from 2008-12, Lund was a two-time All-American as a part of the 4×400 relay team at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships. Lund also set the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) record in the 600-meters. He won the 2010 NSIC championship in the indoor 600-meters and set school records in both the indoor and outdoor on 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams.
Lund earned a Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership with emphasis in Higher Education in May of 2013 from MSU-Moorhead and graduated Summa Cum Laude with his B.A. in Communication Studies with minors in Leadership Studies and Coaching in May 2011. He received the prestigious NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship in 2012. Lund holds certifications in USTFCCA Track & Field, USTFCCCA Injury Management, and has attended the USATF Podium Education Project as well as multiple USTFCCCA National Conventions. Aaron’s triplet brother, Justin `11, was an All-Conference runner for Gustavus in 2010.