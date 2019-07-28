On Saturday, the St. Peter Bullheads opened their season in Webster, beating the Webster Wildcats 12-8 in over-50 baseball action.
Tom Lacina got the win pitching the first five innings, and Neil Doose came in for the final two frames.
Leading the offense were outfielders Mike Enz and Jeff Baron who each went 3 for 3 with two doubles. Also chipping in with two hits apiece were Neil Doose, Scott Surprenant and Dave Haugh. Randy Armbruster, Brian Sieve and Haugh also each had a stolen base.
The Bullheads are managed by Dave Haugh and Brian Sieve. Their next game is vs. the TC Bats at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at Veteran's Field in St. Peter.