It's been a turnaround summer season for goalkeeper Jaden Neubauer and the St. Peter U18 boys soccer team.
"Jaden has had one of the best years that we've had in St. Peter Club going back to Joe Siebels and that group," head coach Kirk Carlson said. "Joe was fantastic. Jaden has had one of those kinds of years. Jaden has had an absolutely fantastic summer season. He's one of the senior leaders."
Neubauer said he's improved by "a lot of practice in the off season as well as going out and playing soccer when I can with my friends."
Carlson said, "I would throw in that he's playing with confidence that he's never played with before. He knows that he's the guy, and he's had more fantastic saves this summer season than I've probably seen the last two or three. He's just played out of his head. It's so much fun to see that progression that Jaden's made since last year."
Neubauer also said the defense in front of him has been doing great. "We have a really awesome defense. Sadly one of our center defense players, Harry Dean, is not here this week. He is in Italy, so is Matthew Springer. And we're playing really well without them. But if there were here, we'd play even better. They'll be here for the playoffs."
"It's definitely been better than all of our other seasons," Neubauer said. "We're doing the best we ever have this year. I'm really proud of our team. Hopefully go to the state tournament. I think we have a really good shot at winning there. I'm definitely that confident in our team this year.
"I think our communication has improved a lot. A lot of us have gotten used to playing together. Now we kind of click better together and play really well. I think we're going to great in the high school as well."
St. Peter is first in B18 Classic 2 Group C standings through Thursday: 1. St. Peter 6-1-1, 2. Austin 6-0, 3. New Ulm Area 5-2-2, 4. Waseca 5-2-1, 5. Worthington 4-3, 6. Willmar 3-4-2, 7. Fairmont 2-6-1, 8. Mankato 1-7-1, 9. Hutchinson 1-8.
St. Peter has only one loss and one tie in the first eight games (a 2-0 loss to Waseca and a 2-2 with Waseca).
Defenders Harry Dean and Matthew Springer and forward Cooper Dean were in Italy for the Waseca loss. "They're a huge part of our team," Neubauer said.
The Saints won their first five games before tying Waseca 2-2 on June 19 and losing to the Bluejays 2-0 on June 24. St. Peter bounced back with a 2-0 win over Wilmar on June 25 at Gault Park to up to 6-1-1. Midfielder Logan Moe gave St. Peter a 1-0 lead by scoring on a penalty kick in the first half, and forward Harun Warsame scored in the second half with a high shot into the far corner.
In other games, St. Peter defeated Fairmont 2-1, Hutchinson 1-0, Mankato 5-3 and 4-2 and New Ulm 3-0.
The win over Willmar was the third shutout of the summer for Neubauer, who has an 0.8 goals against average, while the Saints have averaged 2.0 goals per game.
The Saints not only have a good goalie, they also have a well-balanced team through all the positions, Carlson said.
Senior Alex Bosacker led the defense against Wilmar. He made a big save late in the game. Also in the back were Anthony Hernandez and "Zach Smith who had a fantastic game tonight," Carlson said.
"The guys are doing well," Carlson said. "This is a balanced team. There's some teams that have stars. We have a lot of hard-working kids. We have a defense that doesn't give up a lot of goals. We have a midfield that possesses the ball exceedingly well, and we have some kids who can finish. Our wides, Seth Reicks and Reid Selvey, had a fantastic game."
St. Peter finishes off the regular season on the road at 8:25 p.m. Friday against Austin at Wescott Track Field and at 1 p.m. Saturday against Worthington at Buss Fields. The summer league regular season play ends July 3.
The district playoffs to qualify for the state tournament start in the middle of July and end at the end of the month at various sites including Mankato, Shakopee and Rochester.