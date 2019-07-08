The NAPA Fireworks Spectacular event didn't disappoint fans as there were new cars in victory lane and some close racing action throughout the night July 5 at Arlington Raceway.
Jordan Robinson from Marshall was the early leader in the IMCA Hobby feature but after only two laps, Cory Probst was again the top driver to beat as he moved up 9 spots in two laps to command the race. Brad Becker from Arlington also worked through the pack of cars to battle with Probst but in the end he settled for a close 2nd behind Probst with Jed Trebelhorn of Winthrop taking 3rd.
Gavin Maass of Mankato is now two for two in the IMCA Sport Compact class as he won his 2nd consecutive feature of the year. Alan Lahr of Nicollet who was in 8th place, got a break when there was a caution flag for the No. 27 Moriah Callahoun of Winthrop on the 2nd lap when her car spun around. After that yellow, Maass had to work a bit harder as the No. 15 of Scott Porter from Madison Lake took the lead but that only lasted for one lap as Maass was diligent and took the lead back over coming out of turn 4. Porter later had troubles with his car and fell off the pace enabling Lahr to once again challenge for the lead but in the end he was happy with 2nd place ahead of Alex Dostal of Glencoe.
Bryan Apitz of New Ulm led the entire Outlaw Hobby race to win the event from his front row starting spot. Mike Vogt of New Auburn and Roger Jenniges of Echo both fought behind him for the 2nd spot with Vogt holding onto it for the first 6 laps then on a restart Jenniges was able to pass him at the start and that is where the two finished the next 8 laps.
There were four leaders in the IMCA Sport Modified feature. The first was the No. 19 Brandon Opshal of Buffalo but on the 2nd lap his car got loose in turn 2 and spun causing a couple of other cars to collide on the backstretch. On the restart, the 74t of Tom Malchow Jr. was the new leader but the front cars were going 3 wide on the track and by lap 5 Jeff Carter of Mapleton was the top car crossing the line first. The following lap, Jeremy Brown of Elko took command of the race and seemed to fly around the track leading the rest of the field by a half of lap. He didn't slow down as the he led the remaining 9 laps to win his first feature of the year. Behind him Kevin Kirk and Malchow were trading spots with Jason Schoreder of Plato in the mix. In the end, Kirk took 2nd ahead of Malchow and Schroeder finished in 4th.
Jeremy Schultz of Hutchinson seemed to have the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint feature all sewed up but lap by lap, Neil Stevens of Bingham Lake was getting closer to him to close the gap between them and by the 13th time around he took over the race. Schultz then contended with Bill Johnson of St.Peter and Brett Allen of Gaylord but he was able to hang on to the 2nd place position with Johnson taking 3rd.
There were 19 IMCA Stock cars that started the feature race. Josh Larson of Glencoe had his car dialed in and led the field by inches around the track as the cars were sometimes four wide. On the 4th lap, the 17z of Zach Foesch dropped off the track and tried to come back on causing a multi car crash in turn #3 and sending some to the pit area. Dean Cornelius of New Prague who had started 12th was then the leader and remained the leader to capture his 2nd feature in a row. Curt Lund of Redwood Falls who stared 16th got by Dan Mackenthun of Hamburg to challenge Cornelius but he ran out of laps and settled for 2nd behind Cornelius. Mackenthun was able to maintain 3rd ahead of Dave Moriarty of Jordan.
A few caution flags slowed down the IMCA Modified feature, the No. 21 of Troy Gudmonson of Savage led the first lap of the race but he had troubles which sent him to the work area. On the 2nd lap Joe Roberst of New Ulm was the leader and led for two laps with Clint Hatlestad of Glencoe behind him. By the 4th lap, Dan Menk of Franklin got around both cars and took over the lead position. He was able to maintain it through two more caution flags to win the race ahead of Hatlestad and Chad Porter of Madison Lake.