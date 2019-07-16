Logan Moe has his priorities straight.
Although the midfielder scored two of St. Peter's goals in the Saints' 3-2 win over Willmar on Tuesday at Gault Park to qualify for the state U18 Classic 2 boys soccer tournament, he said afterward, "Offense wins games, but defense wins championships."
St. Peter is one of eight teams that have qualified for the double-elimination state tournament July 24-27 at one of three spots in the Twin Cities (Shakopee, Coon Rapids and Maple Grove). The time, date, place and opponent has not been determined yet until seeding is set.
But the Saints (7-3-1 and third in the regular season) will be there after winning the single-elimination Play-in “Wild Card” game over Willmar (3-6-1 and sixth in the league).
The game, which was rained out on Monday midway through the first half with the Saints leading 3-0, had to restarted from the beginning Tuesday.
On Tuesday, St. Peter opened the scoring with a goal by forward Seth Reicks early in the first half. He scored a one-touch goal on a scramble in front after an indirect free kick by forward Haron Warsame.
Willmar quickly answered with a goal to tie it 1-1.
Moe made it 2-1 by scoring his second penalty kick of the season about 5 minutes into the second half.
Moe scored again for a 3-0 lead midway through the second half. Warsame set it up with a crossing pass to the center right in front of the net. It was Moe's third goal of the summer.
Willmar finished off the scoring with just a few minutes left to make it 3-2.
The St. Peter defense, led by Harry Dean, Alex Bosacker, Anthony Hernandez and Matthew Springer, limited the number of shots on goalkeeper Jaden Neubauer, but he made a couple of tough saves.
"Defense was fine," Moe said. "Again we can work on some of that stuff in practice. We jumped a little early to the balls that were coming in front of the keeper."
St. Peter dominated the shots on goal.
"The team did well passing," Moe said. "There were some times that we got stuck out there. Next game we just need to pull it through. The game got a little edgy. Next practice we can work on that."
Moe called it "a physical game. At the beginning our players got a little hesitant to play the body or not, but I think we pulled it through in the end."
This is the first time Moe has been on a soccer team that made state.
"It will be a fun experience," Moe said. "Personally I've never gone to state for soccer, so it will be nice to experience."
St. Peter's goal since the beginning of the season was to make state.
"Now we need to make another goal: run hard, pass the ball and play defense," Moe said.