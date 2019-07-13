St. Peter over-35 baseball team's hitting heated up with the weather Saturday as the Saints banged out 14 hits in defeating the Minneapolis Bombers 9-2 at Veterans Field.
On the 87-degree afternoon, the Saints (3-5 in the Diamond Division of the River Valley League) combined good hitting with steady pitching and fielding in defeating the McGregor Division leading Bombers (7-3).
Ryan Wenner led St. Peter in hitting, going 3 for 4 with two runs and a stolen base.
Four others had two hits. Jeff Baron batted 2 for 4 with two runs. Jason Geisler hit 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Luke Larson went 2 for 4 with a triple and a run. Landon Little batted 2 for 3.
Three Saints went 1 for 3: Kent Bass (walk, two RBIs), Jeremy Nachreiner (double, RBI, run, stolen base) and Jesse Artmann (RBI, stolen base).
Landon Little started on the mound for the Saints and picked up the victory with four innings pitched. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks.
Bass pitched the last three innings with no earned runs on four hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
The Saints jumped to a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Larson hit a 347-foot triple to the fence in right and scored on a wild pitch. Little singled to left. Pat Quigley walked, Baron beat out an infield hit to load the bases. Bass hit a two-RBI single to left to drive in courtesy runner Artmann and Quigley.
St. Peter scored two more runs in the third to up the lead to 5-0. Geisler doubled to left. Nachreiner reached on an error. Artmann singled to right to drive in Geisler. On a double steal, Artmann stole second, and Nachreiner stole home after the throw to second.
Two more Saints crossed the plate in the fourth to make it 7-0 Saints. Baron led off by getting on first on a throwing error. Wenner singled down the third-base line. Bass grounded out to second to move the runners up to second and third. Derek Homrighausen hit a sacrifice fly that drove on Baron, and Wenner scored when the throw home got away from the catcher.
The Bombers finally scored in the fifth inning. Little walked the first two batters and gave way to Bass who walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. The next batter hit a two-RBI single to right.
St. Peter finished off the scoring with two runs in the sixth. Baron beat out an infield hit, Wenner singled to left, they went to second and third on a wild pitch and scored on a two-RBI double to left by Geisler.
St. Peter's next three games also are at home: at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14 versus the Minnetonka Lakers, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18 versus Belle Plaine Gray Tigers and 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21 versus Prior Lake Mariners.
123 456 7 — r h e
MPLS 000 020 0 — 2 6 1
STP 032 202 x — 9 14 0
W-Landon Little.