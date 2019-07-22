The St. Peter amateur baseball team collected three key River Valley League victories over the weekend, defeating Arlington 8-4 on Friday night at Veterans Field before sweeping a Sunday doubleheader at Fairfax 4-1 and 13-1. With one game remaining in the regular season, the Saints are in the driver’s seat for the league’s No. 3 seed, but could fall to No. 4 with a loss at Le Sueur on Tuesday night.
St. Peter 8, Arlington 4
Arlington took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the Saints answered in the third to tie the game. CJ Siewert walked and later scored on a sac fly by Sam Carlson. The A’s responded in the fourth with a pair of runs on two singles and a throwing error to take a 3-1 advantage. The local nine made it a one-run score in the bottom half as Andy Regner walked and later scored on a single by Austin Pinke.
The A’s scored their final run of the game in the fifth on consecutive singles. St. Peter got one run in the sixth as Jovan Rodriguez reached on an error, stole second, and scored on a single by Billy Hanson. The home team then took the lead in the seventh with three runs on a two-out rally. Tyson Sowder singled and went to second on an error, and Regner followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Rodriguez knocked in Sowder with a single to tie the game. Pinke then reached on a throwing error which allowed Regner and Rodriguez to cross home.
Carlson went seven innings on the mound for the win. He allowed four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts. Regner picked up the save in two innings of relief. Sowder led at the plate, going 4-for-6 with a run, stolen base, and an RBI.
St. Peter 4, Fairfax 1
After allowing one run in the first inning, Jesse Anderson settled in and threw eight consecutive scoreless innings to pick up the complete game win.
The Saints couldn’t plate a run until the sixth inning when Pinke led off with a double, Siewert advanced him to third with a sac bunt, and then Hanson hit a sac fly to score the run. St. Peter then took the lead in the seventh with two runs. Alex Hoehn and Regner reached base on singles and both scored on a single by Pinke. The Saints plated an insurance run in the ninth as Sowder reached on an error, stole second, and scored on another single by Pinke.
Pinke led at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run.
St. Peter 13, Fairfax 1
Anderson kept going on the mound for game two of the twin bill and allowed another first inning run, but that would be it for the Cardinals. The Saints exploded for nine runs in the first inning on eight hits, including three doubles, and two walks.
Playing as the home team in game two, St. Peter added two runs in the third and two more in the sixth for the decisive victory.
Jeremy Braun pitched two innings of scoreless relief, striking out two batters. Anderson finished the day with two wins after 14 innings on the mound. He now boasts a 9-4 record with 94 innings pitched.
At the plate, the local nine collected 14 hits led by Sam Wenner (3-5, 3 R, RBI, SB) and Hoehn (3-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI).
St. Peter (13-8 overall, 8-5 RVL) travels to Le Sueur on Tuesday night for the final regular season game. The Saints would lock up the RVL’s No. 3 seed with a win and the No. 4 seed with a loss. Region 6 playoffs begin Sunday, July 28 with St. Peter hosting either the 13/60 league’s No. 5 or 6 seed.