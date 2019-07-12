Sixty-four people fished for prizes in the  St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Annual Fishing Free Fishing Contest Thursday at the Mill Pond at Riverside Park.

Prizes were given for in the following categories:

  • First Fish – Chloe Baker
  • Younger Angler – Cora Wuebker
  • Most Fish – Charlie Mons 37 fish
  • Most Organized Tackle Box – Jack and Elijah Mons
  • Biggest Fish – Peggy 11.5 inches
  • Second Biggest Fish – Carter 11 inches
  • Hooked by a fish – Paul Szybnski
  • Smallest Fish – Audrey Menning 2 inches
  • Weirdest Bait – AJ Hill – frozen oatmeal and peanut butter rolled in cat nip
  • Biggest Bobber – Jack Wagner
  • Coolest Fishing Pole - Rozi
  • Best Dressed – Michael Wolfe and Vera Ove

Sponsors for this event were Mills Fleet Farm, Scheels, Arby’s, Dunkin Doughnuts, McDonald’s and Dairy Queen.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat.

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

