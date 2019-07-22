In a back-and-forth over 35 baseball game, the St. Peter Saints held on to defeat the Prior Lake Mariners 7-6 on Sunday at Veterans Field.
The Saints won it with a pair of three-run innings.
"It was a nice win for the boys," St. Peter player-manager Jeff Knutson said. "It's nice to get on a roll right now because the state tournament is in a month (Aug 16-18, 23-25). Prior Lake was up there in the Class A last year. They lost in the semifinals, and they were up there in the top 10 in the state. We were missing some key players, but this in summertime. Everybody's got vacation.
St. Peter was missing about five players and had the minimum of nine players, so Knutson had to play his first game of the season. He played first base. "I'm 60, and I'm feeling it," said Knutson, who had a sore back.
Fortunately for the Saint they acquired two new players this season, the Nachreiner brothers.
"We're kind of blessed by getting them," Knutson said. "Mikey lives in St. Paul and Jeremy in Madelia. They wanted to play baseball together, so they went to get somewhere in between, and we were fortunate that we got 'em. It's nice to have brothers with that camaraderie. They both played ball for Sleepy Eye."
St. Peter jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on five singles, including four straight to start the inning. Lef fielder Jeremy Nachreiner, catcher Mike Nachreiner and third baseman Kent Bass all singled to left to load the bases. Center fielder Luke Larson singled to center to drive in the Nachreiner brothers. Then pitcher Landon Little singled to left to plate Bass.
Prior Lake answered with a run in the second on two walks and an single to cut the Saints' lead to 3-1.
The Mariners tied it 3-3 with two runs in the third on an error, walk, two hits and a sacrifice fly.
The Saints went back up 4-3 with a run in the third. Larson led off with a single to right, went to second on a ground out by second baseman Jason Giesler, third on a stolen base and home on an RBI ground out to second by Little.
Prior Lake took a 5-4 lead with two runs in the fourth on two walks and two hits.
St. Peter answered with three runs in the fourth to regain the lead 7-5. Shortstop Bob Elsen led off with a walk. Jeremy Nachreiner singled to right. Mike Nachreiner walked to load the bases. Bass singled to left to drive in Elsen and Jeremy Nachreiner. Giesler walked to drive in Mike Nachreiner.
The Mariners finished off the scoring with a run in the sixth on two hits and a walk to cut the Saints' lead to 7-6.
St. Peter starting pitcher Landon Little picked up the victory with six innings pitched. He allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits, six walks and one hit by pitch.
"Landon did a nice job. He went a little longer than I wanted, but we were a little short on arms. He just threw strikes and put the ball in play. He let the defense make the plays."
Kent Bass got the save by getting all three batters he faced out including a strikeout. Prior Lake had a runner with no outs in the seventh
"Kent came in with the tying run on base and did the job in relief. He got the fireman award," Knutson said.
Knutson said the Saints "need to get pitcher Steve Winkler going. He's our ace. Then we're doing pitching by committee, the strongest arm or healthiest arm. We're supposed to have Jesse Anderson from the town team, but the town team is priority for him. Hopefully we can get him later in the season."
Four Saints had two hits each. Jeremy Nachreiner went 2 for 4 with two runs. Mike Nachreiner batted 2 for 3 with a walk, triple and two runs. Bass finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Larson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.
Giesler and Little both went 1 for 3. Giesler had one RBI ,and Little drove in two runs.
Playing in the Diamond Division of the River Valley League, St. Peter improved to 4-6.
Prior Lake dropped to 5-4 in the Mcgregor Division.
The Saints travel to the Searles Bullheads (2-6 in the Rawlings Division) at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Two make-up games need to be scheduled with Belle Plaine and Rosemont, and the Saints finish up at Northfield 6 p.m. Aug. 4.
"We can kind of tune up," Knutson said.
123 456 7 — R H E
PL 012 201 0 — 6 8 0
SP 301 300 x — 7 10 1
W-Landon Little. S-Kent Bass.