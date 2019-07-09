Mankato National American Legion baseball team erupted for 10 runs on 10 hits in the last two innings to defeat St. Peter 10-4 in six innings Monday at Veterans Field. The game was shortened by one inning because the lights went out.
St. Peter took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. Hunter Goebel reached first on catcher's hand. Josh Robb singled to right, putting runners on first and third. Robb stole second, and Goebel scored on a high throw to second. Owen Schaffer drove in Robb with a ground out to short.
National scored five runs on five hits, including a grand slam by Nate Phinney, to take a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning.
St. Peter scored one run in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to 5-3. Andy Regner doubled, Tyson Sowder beat out an infield hit, Jeremy Zuhlsdorf walked, and Goebel drove in Regner with a force out at second.
National added five more runs in the sixth on six hits to take a 10-3 lead.
St. Peter finished off the scoring with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Theo Giedd walked, went to second on a wild pitch, third on a ground out and scored on an RBI single by Regner.
St. Peter starting pitcher Jeremy Zuhlsdorf went five innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits, one walk and three strikeouts in picking up the loss.
Goebel pitched the sixth innings for St. Peter, giving up five earned runs on six hits, three walks and one strikeout.
Regner led St. Peter in hitting, going 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
Three others had a hit each: Sowder (1-3, walk, stolen base), Isaac Peterson (1-3), Robb (1-3, stolen base run).
National improved to 5-10.
St. Peter (3-2) has three more games left in the season this week: 6 p.m. Tuesday versus Waseca at Veterans Field 2, 7 p.m. Thursday at Waseca and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sleepy Eye.
National 000 055 — 10 12 1
St. Peter 000 211 — 4 5 1
W-Matt Helget. L-Jeremy Zuhlsdorf.