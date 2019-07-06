The St. Peter U18 girls soccer team won its final two games to finish their 2019 season with a 9-1 record and winning another league championship.
St. Peter defeated Mankato 1-0 on June 27. St. Peter started the scoring early when Amelia Carlson scored on an assist from Madison More just 1:45 into the game. The St. Peter girls kept up the pressure the next 20 minutes with several chances to score but were not able to convert. For the remainder of the 1st half, Mankato matched St. Peter’s intensity to keep the game close. The 2nd half continued to be a close, hard fought battle with both teams having multiple scoring opportunities but both goalkeepers and their defenders made some good saves.
On July 2, St. Peter ended its season by defeating Austin 7-0. St. Peter started the game very strong with Yana Burgess scoring two goals in the first 8 minutes. She got her 1st goal just 2 minutes into the game and followed up with her 2nd goal in the 8th minute. This was followed with Amelia Carlson scoring in the 13th minute. Carlson later added another goal in the 41st minute to give St. Peter a 4-0 lead at the half.
The 2nd half started very similar to the 1st half with an early score. This time, Carlson completed a hat trick scoring her 3rd goal of the game less than 2 minutes into the half. St. Peter continued their dominance and ball control and added to their lead on a goal by Madison More in the 71st minute. Sammy Long closed out the game with a goal in the 90th minute with just 30 seconds remaining in the game.
“This was a nice way to end the season,” St. Peter coach Steve Carlson stated. “With the nice lead, I was able to move girls around and let them play some different positions.”
The Austin game also saw a close to Steve Carlson’s 16-year coaching career.
“I really enjoyed coaching all of these years, and I know I will miss it," Carlson said. "I reluctantly started coaching my son’s team when they were at the U8 age level and grew to love the game over the years. I later switched to my daughter’s team and have coached them for the past 9 years.
"I’ve coached with some great coaches over these 16 years and have had many great players. Between the boys and the girls teams that I have been involved with, we have had a lot of success winning six or seven league championships and qualifying for five state tournaments. Even if we hadn’t had this success, I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything and I strongly encourage everyone to volunteer their time to work with kids. I have found coaching youth sports to be extremely rewarding.”