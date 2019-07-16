St. Peter VFW is leading Mankato White 3-1 after a weather-postponed first-round game in the District 2 Southeast Subdistrict baseball playoffs Monday at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato.
After two rain delays, the umpires decided to suspend the game in the bottom of the fourth once the tornado sirens went off. St. Peter is leading 3-1 with Owen Schaffer up to bat, no outs.
The game will continue at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, with second-round games to follow that night. The winner plays Farmington at 7:30 p.m. at Franklin Rogers. Farmington beat Mapleton 13-3 in the first round. The losers of St. Peter and Mankato play Mapleton at 5 p.m. at Wolverton Field.
The Saints got off to a quick start shutting down the first three Mankato hitters and then getting up to the plate and stringing a few hits together to score three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Ethan Grant led off with a high chopper to the shortstop and reached safely. Jake Rimstad followed that up with a base hit to left field moving Grant to second. Josh Robb drove in Grant with a base hit. Theo Giedd hit a sacrifice ground ball that scored Rimstad, and Brady Sowder's base hit to center field picked up Robb for the third and final run of the inning.
Rimstad and Sowder each have two hits. Rimstad went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Sowder batted 2 for 2 with a run. Two others had a hit each: Grant (1 for 2, run) and Robb (1-2, RBI, run).
Rimstad pitched all four innings, allowing one run (unearned) on four hits, one walk and one strikeout.
Rimstad got out of a jam in the second inning. After giving up two lead-off base hits, Zach Hermanson caught a hot line drive at second base and doubled up the base runner. Then Logan Throldahl threw out a base runner trying to advance from first to third on a base hit to left field to end the inning.
123 4 — R H E
Mankato 001 0 — 1 4 2
St. Peter 300 — 3 6 1