In a back-and-forth, extra-inning River Valley League Diamond Division battle, the St. Peter Saints over-35 baseball team scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat the Le Center Braves 10-8 on July 2 at Veterans Field.
The Saints out hit the Braves 10-5 with first-year catcher Mike Nachreiner leading the way at 2 for 5 with two triples, one RBI and a run scored.
Also with multiple hits, Kent Bass batted 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Five other Saints had a hit each: Jeff Baron (1-3, RBI, run), Jason Geisler (1-3, double, two runs), Steve Winkler (1-3, RBI, run), Luke Larson (1-2, two RBIs) and Neil Doose (1-1).
Catcher Scott Schaffer (2-2, three walks, three RBIs) led the Braves at the plate. Three others had a hit each: Timm Moravec (1-5, RBI), Rob Bruner (1-5, run) and Ryan Pribyl (1-3, RBI, run).
St. Peter starting pitcher Bob Elsen went five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits, five walks and two strikeouts.
Derek Homrighausen pitched the sixth inning, allowing five runs (four earned) on one hit, four walks and one strikeout. Bass pitched the next 1⅔ innings, allowing one runs on four walks and two strikeouts.
Winkler got the last out on a pop fly to earn the victory.
Le Center starting pitcher Rob Bruner lasted 5⅓ innings. He allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
Lynn Schwarz pitched the last two innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits, two strikeouts, one walk and two hit by pitch in picking up the loss.
The Braves took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on back-to-back walks to Bruner and Schaffler and an RBI single by Pribyl.
The Saints tied it 1-1 in the second inning. Bass singled, went to second on a passed ball, third on an error and home on a passed ball.
Le Center scored two runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead. Moravec reached on an error. Bruner and Schaffler hit back-to-back singles to left that drove in Moravec. Chad Anderson walked to load the bases, and Brent Newman walked to drive in courtesy runner Tim Palmquist.
The Saints cut the lead to 3-2 with a run in the bottom of the third. Jeremy Nachreiner reached on a hit by pitch, went to second on a fielder's choice and scored on a triple to right by Mike Nachreiner.
St. Peter took a 5-3 lead with three runs in the fourth. Bass reached on an error. Geisler doubled, and Winkler drove in Bass with a single to right. Larson then singled to right to drive on Geisler and Winkler.
The Saints scored a run in the fifth to up their lead to 6-3. Baron led off with a single to left, went to second on a pick-off play, third on a steal and home on a sacrifice fly by Homrighausen.
Le Center erupted for five runs on the sixth to take an 8-6 lead. Consecutive walks to Pribyl, Newman and Justin Lutterman loaded the bases. After a strikeout, Heilman walked to drive in Pribyl, and Palmquist walked to drive in Newman. Moravec reached on a error to score Lutterman and Heilman. Schaffler singled in Moravec.
The Saints answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 8-7. Geisler and Jesse Artmann walked, Doose singled to load the bases, and Geisler scored on a wild pitch.
St. Peter tied it 8-8 with a run in the seventh. Mike Nachreiner led off with a triple over the left fielder, and Bass drove in Nachreiner with a single to left.
The Braves (1-5) took a 9-8 lead in the eighth. Mike Krenik and Heilman led off with consecutive walks. Moravec hit an RBI single to left that drove in Heilman. Lutterman courtesy ran for Krenik and was out at the plate on the Moravec's single, Bruner was hit by a pitch, and Schaffler walked to force in Heilman.
The Saints (2-3) won it 10-9 with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Quigley reached on an error, Larson was hit by a pitch, Jeremy Nachreiner reached on an infield hit to load the bases, Baron was hit by a pitch to drive in Quigley, and Mike Nachreiner reached on an error to drive in Larson.
The Saints travel to the Mini Met in Jordan on Sunday for a doubleheader against Jordan Alers (2-3) at 5 p.m. and the Jordan Millers (6-2) at 7 p.m.
St. Peter hosts the Minneapolis Bombers (7-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
The Braves (1-5) travel to Jordan to take on Jordan Alers Wednesday, July 10, with a 7:30 p.m. start time at the Mini-Met. Then the Braves return home to face Eden Prairie (2-3) at 8 p.m, July 19 at Pay Plut Field.
123 456 78 R H E LOB K BB HP
Braves 102 005 01 — 9 5 6 12 4 13 1
Saints 011 311 12 — 10 10 4 11 4 3 3
W-Steve Winkler. L-Lynn Schwarz.