Several St. Peter boys golfers have had great summers so far competing in many different summer golf events.
Carter Doose has been really busy and has placed in the top 5 in many big events at some great courses throughout the state of Minnesota.
June 13-14, the first two days after the AA State Tournament Carter traveled to Bunker Hills to compete in the Players Tour "Open" Championship and he finished in 2nd place with a 77-72 (149).
On June 25, CDoosewas back at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan and finished in 2nd place in the MN Junior PGA Championship Qualifier with an even par (72).
June 27, Kendall Nicolai finished in 1st place at a Junior Tour event held at Redwood Falls GC with a (70). This win qualifies Kendall for the Warrior Cup later this summer. Brothers Anthony Nicolai (94) and Marshall Nicolai (104) finished 7th and 11th respectively in the 13-15 year old bracket.
July 1 in the Players Tour C2 event at Mankato GC, Carter finished in 1st place with a (71). He carded 5 birdies and 9 pars in that round while Kendall Nicolai also finished well in that tournament and was only 1 stroke back with a (72). Kendall tallied 4 birdies and 10 pars.
July 8-9, CaDoosewas invited to participate in the Chaska Jr. Invitational held at Chaska Town Course Day 1 and the prestine Hazeltine National Golf Course on Day 2. Doose finished in 4th place overall with a 76-74 (150). Also on July 9, Marshall Nicolai finished 1st in the 13-15 year old division of the Junior Tour event held at New Ulm CC. Marshall fired a (75) to win this event which qualifies him for the Warrior Cup later this summer. Kendall tied for 2nd in the 16-19 bracket with a (74), and Anthony shot a (99) in the 13-15 bracket.
Finally, July 10-11 Doose traveled to northern Minnesota to Deerwood and played in the Jr. PGA Championship held at Ruttger's Bay and Lodge and finished in 6th place with a 73-74 (147). Doose carded 4 birdies and 25 pars in this 2-day event.
Doose will be playing for the first time in the Krugel Invite at the Mankato GC on Saturday July 13 and Sunday July 14. He then travels to the beautiful Somerby golf course in Rochester on July 15-17 to compete in the MGA Amateur Tournament. Several St. Peter golfers both boys and girls will play in many other summer events and one of those will be a Junior Tour event held at Shoreland CC on July 25.
"It is great to see these young St. Peter golfers have so much success on the course this summer<' St. Peter High School coach Neil Doose said.