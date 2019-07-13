St Peter Legion baseball team defeated Waseca 12-5 on Tuesday, July 9 at St Peter High School Field.
"We played a good game, made a lot of plays in the field," St. Peter coach Tim Regner said. "We only had one error which was on a bad hop. Jake Rimstad had some nice plays at short, and Owen Schaffer had a couple of good catches at first. The defensive highlight of the night was by second baseman Brady Sowder who charged a slow hit grounder and flipped the ball with his glove to first base to narrowly get the runner.
"Offensively we scored in every inning but one. Everyone contributed to the scoring as all had a hit, run scored or RBI on the night."
The offense was led by David Doherty-Bohn with three hits and three RBIs. Jeremy Zuhlsdorf and Theo Giedd had multi-hit games, while Jake Rimstad had a triple, and Hunter Goebel a double for extra base hits.
Doherty-Bohn finished 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Zuhlsdorf batted 2 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base. Rimstad went 1 for 3 with a walk, stolen base and two runs. Giedd hit 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs. Goebel went 1 for 4 with a walk and two runs.
Isaac Peterson batted 1 for 1 with three walks and three runs. Brady Sowder finished 0 for 0 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored. Tyson Sowder batted 1 for 1 with an RBI.
Isaac Peterson started on the mound and picked up the win with three innings pitched. He allowed two earned runs, on four hits, two walks and five strikeouts.
Dylan Graft came in a pitched the fourth and fifth, giving up two earned runs on six walks and four strikeouts.
Tyson Sowder closed and picked up the save by pitching the sixth and seventh. He allowed one earned run on two hits, no walks and one strikeout.
St. Peter scored four runs in bottom of first to jump out to 4-0 lead. A double by Goebel started the inning then a single by Zuhlsdorf, a walk to Peterson and a double by Doherty-Bohn produced the four runs.
In the bottom of the second, St. Peter scored one run on a lead-off walk to Brady Sowder who stole second and scored on a hit by Zuhlsdorf to increase lead to 5-0.
In the bottom of third after Waseca cut the lead to 5-2 in the top of third, St Peter came back and scored a run on a triple by Rimstad who scored on a single by Giedd to increase lead to 6-2.
In the bottom of fourth, St. Peter scored twice on a lead-off walk to Goebel who advanced on a single by Peterson and scored on a single by Graft. Peterson then scored on an RBI ground out by Rimstad as lead increased to 8-2.
in the bottom of sixth, after Waseca narrowed the lead to 8-5 with runs in the fifth and sixth, St Peter put the game away with four runs n the bottom of the sixth. A lead-off walk to Peterson, a single by Doherty-Bohn, a sacrifice fly by Graft, a walk to Rimstad, singles by Giedd and Tyson Sowder and an RBI ground out by Josh Robb contributed to four runs.
123 456 7 — R H E
Waseca 002 021 0 5 6 1
St Peter 411 204 x 12 12 1
W-Isaac Peterson. S-Tyson Sowder.