Senior pitcher/third baseman Mackenzie Brey leads the list of St. Peter High School softball award winners in 2019.
Brey participated in the state All Star Series June 9.
Brey and senior shortstop/third baseman McKenna Reese earned All State Academic Awards.
Brey and junior pitcher/shortstop Olivia Stevens made All State Honorable Mention.
All Section honors go to Brey, Reese, Stevens and junior catcher Allie McCabe.
All Conference honors went to Brey, McCabe, Stevens and Reese, and junior center fielder Shelby Paul earned Honorable Mention
Captains for the 2020 season will be McCabe and Stevens.
Brey set school records of three perfect games for her career, including two this season. She also finished with the most strikeouts in a season (147) since 2003 when senior Amy Jansen struck out 160 and led the Saints to state.
In 112 innings pitched this season, she had a 13-6 record with 37 walks and an 1.75 ERA. She also batted .387 with 29 hits including nine doubles, one home run, 19 RBIs and eight runs.
Stevens also set a number of Saints records from 2014-19. She had records of 47 hits, five triples, 0.737 ERA, an 0.141 opponent batting average and 52 assists. Stevens finished 7-0 with 52 strikeouts and 12 walks in 57 innings pitched. She hit .480 with eight doubles, two home runs, 20 RBIs and 30 runs.
Reese batted .337 with 28 hits, seven doubles, two triples, 20 RBIs and 20 runs.
McCabe hit .418 with 38 hits, eight doubles, three triples, two home runs, 16 RBIs and 25 runs.
Paul batted .338 with 27 hits, nine doubles, one triple, two home runs, 22 RBIs and 20 runs.
Freshman right fielder Mckenna Van Zee hit .346 with 28 hits, seven doubles, two triples, 10 RBIs and 22 runs.
Junior first baseman Brielle Bushaw batted .284 with 21 hits, four doubles, 16 RBIs and 12 runs.
Junior left fielder Carlie Chabot hit .186 with 11 hits, three double, one home run, nine RBIs and 16 runs.
Freshman second baseman Grace Remmert batted .182 with six hits, two doubles, three RBIs and seven runs.
Junior infielder Madi Kisor hit .400 with four hits, three RBIs and five runs.
Junior outfielder Breanna Hagen hit .125 with one hit, one RBI and one run.
Junior infielder Ella Rosburg batted .250 with four hits, one RBI and five runs.
Sophomore third baseman Hannah Brenke hit .143 with three hits, one double, two runs and three RBIs.
Sophomore infielder Elle Davis scored two runs and had one at bat without a hit.
Junior outfielder/pitcher Carson Kennedy had five at bats without a hit.
St. Peter finished the season 20-7 and Section 2AA runner-up to Le Sueur-Henderson.