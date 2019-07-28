Andrew "AJ" Zimmerman, 27, of Cleveland, grew up watching his father Mark Zimmerman race at Arlington Raceway.
Now they're racing and competing together in the same class, Stock Cars.
"He beats me every time," said Mark, who will turn 60 in a month. "I gave him all the good parts."
AJ said working with his dad "is a blast. We usually get along pretty well. We get to hang out every weekend. Every night you're working on something."
They used to keep the cars usually at AJ's house in Cleveland. Now they both in Mark's shop in Elysian.
Mark raced nearly 20 years from 1982 till 2001.
AJ had an extra car, so Mark got back into it.
"Once you get into it, it's hard to get out of it," Mark said. "It's one of those deals you get hooked on, and you can't get out of it.
Arlington Raceway technician LeRoy McCullum of Cleveland talked Mark into racing back in the early '80s.
"I started in figure 8, then we ran stock cars for a couple of years, then we ran a modified for five years and got back into stock cars," Mark said.
As drivers get older, Mark said, "You lose some reaction time. You're not as fast, not as brave or stupid," he joked. "It's fun to hang around with him and learn more stuff."
Race cars have changed over the years.
"It's a lot more expensive, but it's a lot more technical, too," Mark said. "They changed the rules where you can't run the stuff you used to run. The chassis are different. But it's still racing."
There's more technology and geometry of the front end, Mark said. "The suspensions are different. They're quite a bit faster if you get the set-up right.
"Now it's all about setting up the car right. Years ago you could be fast even if you weren't good at setup. You could still drive your way out of some messes. You had the same old shocks, spring rates and everything else. It's better competition, so I think it makes it more even."
AJ said, "There's a lot more room for error, though. If you miss it, you really miss big."
In his third-year racing, AJ started out in the Hobby Stock car class. "I only lasted six races, and I ended up rolling that car here. So I took a month off and then I bought this one. I was racing for a year and half and bought this new one at the end of last year."
Stock cars are similar to hobby stocks. Stock cars have a little bigger engine and different suspension. AJ's car has a 360-cubic inch engine that reaches about 85 mph on the half-mile oval Arlington dirt track. "To be fast, you got to be fast in the corner.," AJ said.
His dad ended up with his old stock car, a '97 Grand Prix.
AJ drives a '80 Cutlass. Both were street cars at one point, but they have been modified for racing.
As a 7-year-old, AJ started watching his father race at Arlington. A track champion a couple of times, he quit racing in 2001 but got behind the wheel again this year.
AJ said his dad was a hard, fast driver. He learned from his dad that, "You never drive it hard enough. That's what I was always told. There are lot of theories behind getting a car to work better for you."
Father and son do all the maintenance and set up of the cars.
How much they do depends on the money. It's an expensive hobby.
Stock cars cost from $8,000 to $30,000. All said and done, AJ said his new car cost around $20,000. They are built for racing.
Because of the hard driving, the engines need to replaced about every other year. It's the second year on his new car. This body was new this year.
AJ has raced every Saturday this season at Arlington. He missed one week because he was in North Dakota racing on six different tracks in the Dakota Classic Modified Tour.
"We're racing more than we have," AJ said. "We only did about 25 races last year, and we've already done about 20 this year. We're traveling more to bigger races around Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota.
"The more time you spend in the car, the better you get. Faster every week, that's the goal. Racing has a lot of ups and downs. One week you're really good. Then the next you break something or you're car is in a wreck and your car doesn't work. It's tough, but it's so much fun, it's worth it."
AJ and Mark used to hunt and fish more and ride motorcycles.
"It's kind of all we do now," AJ said. "We pretty much don't hunt anymore. We don't fish. We sold our motorcycles. We enjoy this more than doing other stuff. This is what we said we wanted to do. It's a big dedication."
Arlington has many long-time, experienced racers.There is a lot of competition in the stock car class.
"This are probably the best stock car drivers in the state here," AJ said. "The competition is really, really tough here. That makes it kind of fun. I enjoy the challenge."
Mark agreed: "A lot of them stack up with the best drivers in Iowa, too. This is a tough place to race. There are a lot of seasoned veterans racing here, like Dan Mackenthun, Dave Moriarty, Matthew Shauer, those guys have been racing 10 or more years. For a guy like him to come in and run with them for the first year or two, it's a tough learning curve."
AJ's best place this year is fifth.
But he's going to keep trying to improve in the sport he loves.
"I enjoy pretty much everything about racing," AJ said. "It's a blast driving, and it's fun to work on it, tune on it and try to get it faster. I always enjoyed stock cars. My dad raced 20 years. I just decided to get one one day."