Mankato White VFW baseball team jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the first inning, and the St. Peter Saints never bounced back Friday in the District 2, Southeast Subdistrict elimination game Friday at Wolverton Field.
Mankato scored one run in the third and four in the sixth to end the game 10-0 on the 10-run lead rule.
"While we had five hits in the game, we were never able to string our hits together, St. Peter coach Joel Roimstad said. "With the reschedule, we were missing a couple of key players, (Ethan) Grant and (Logan) Throldahl. It didn’t help our hitting any that (Brady) Sowder and (Jake) Rimstad were playing through injuries. Credit to a good hitting, pitching and fielding Mankato team."
Mankato pitcher Ben Snaza went the distance to earn the victory with seven strikeouts and two walks. Mankato went on to defeat Farmington 10-8 in the subdistrict finals Friday night. Both teams advance to the district beginning this week at St. James.
St. Peter starting pitcher Theo Giedd pitched five innings, allowing six runs (four earned runs), on eight hits, six strikeouts and two walks.
Owen Schaffer pitched one inning, giving up four runs (all earned) on no hits, four walks and one hit by pitch.
Rimstad pitched ⅓ inning, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks.
Giedd led the Saints in hitting, going 2 for 3. Josh Robb, Reece Wydert and Ashton Matejcek all went 1 for 3 for St. Peter.
This game ends the St. Peter Saints VFW season.
123 456 R H E
St. Peter 000 000 — 0 5 3
Mankato 501 004 — 10 9 1
W- Ben Snaza. L-Theo Giedd.