St. Peter U16 softball team completed a doubleheader sweep of St. Louis Park 9-4 and 4-1 to up to 13-6-1 on June 26 at Jefferson Fields.
Game 1: St. Peter 9, St. Louis Park 4
Three Saints had a perfect game at the plate. Kayla Moline went 2 for 2 with a double. Alyssa Hrdlicka also hit 2 for 2. Lauren Niemeyer batted 1 for 1 with a double and three RBIs.
Hannah Wohlers, Kathryn Larson and Bianca Penkert all finished 1 for 2.
Tori Zachman pitched a five hitter with three strikeouts and one walk to earn the victory.
Game 2: St. Peter 4, St. Louis Park 1
Hrdlicka and Marisa Arndt went 1 for 1.
McKenna VanZee batted 1 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs.
Kayla Moline finished 1 for 2 with a double and one RBI.
Kathryn Larson also hit 1 for 2
Bianca Penkert started at pitcher, throwing two innings with two walks, two strikeouts and two hits.
Hannah Wohlers pitched the last two innings with three walks, one strikeout and no hits.