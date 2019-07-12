In a key River Valley League Class C baseball game, St. Peter town team delivered clutch hits in defeating the Henderson Tigers 8-2 on Thursday at Veterans Field.
Both teams had nine hits, but St. Peter had more hits with runners on base.
Henderson threatened to open the scoring in the second inning with three straight singles (James VanBuskirk, Matt Graham and Michael Broeckert) and no outs, but VanBuskirk, trying to score from second, pulled his hamstring halfway between third and home, fell down and was tagged out by catcher Billy Hanson. VanBuskirk needed assistance limping to the dugout and never returned.
The Saints ended the inning with a double play from pitcher Jesse Anderson to shortstop Austin Pinke and first baseman Jeff Menk. It was one of three double plays by the Saints.
St. Peter took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. CJ Siewert walked, Hanson singled to left. Siewert went to third when a pick off throw went over second, and Jeff Menk bunted down the first base line to drive in Siewert on a fielder's choice.
The Saints scored two more runs in the third inning to up their lead to 3-0. Walker Froehling doubled to left center, Hunter Wilmes was hit by a pitch, Alex Hoehn sacrifice bunted the runners to second and third. Jovan Rodriguez was intentionally walked. Pinke grounded into a force out at second, but there was an error on the throw to first that allowed Froehling and Wilmes to score.
The Tigers cut the lead to 3-1 in the fourth with a single to center by John Parker, a single to right by Glenn Parker and and RBI single to left by Broeckert that scored John Parker.
Henderson made it 3-2 with a run in the seventh. Phillip Champagne was hit by a pitch, Caleb Radloff reached on an error to put runners on first and third, and Chase Boehne drove in Champagne with a fielder's choice.
The Saints blew the game open with five runs on five hits in the bottom of the seventh inning to take an 8-2 lead. Pinke reached on an infield hit, Siewert singled to center, Menk walked to load the bases, Carlson doubled in Pinke, Froehling singled in Siewert, Wilmes singled in Menk and Carlson, and a wild pitch scored Froehling.
Two Saints had two hits. Carlson went 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and a run scored. Froehling batted 2 for 3 with a double, walk, an RBI and two runs.
Five other Saints had a hit each: Wilmes (1-2, walk, hit by pitch, two RBIs, run); Pinke (1-4, walk); Siewert (1-2 two walks, run); Hanson (1-4); and Menk (1-3, walk, RBI, run).
Two Tigers also had two hits. Broeckert went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Champagne finished 2 for 2 with a walk, a hit by pitch and a run scored.
Getting a hit each were Boehne (1-4, RBI); John Parker (1-4, run); Glen Parker (1-4); Matt Graham (1-4) and VanBuskirk (1-1).
St. Peter starting pitcher Jesse Anderson (6-3) threw eight innings to earn the victory. He allowed two runs (one earned) on nine hits, one walk and three strikeouts.
Kevin Sandborg pitched to four batters in the ninth inning, striking out two and walking one to end the game.
Henderson starting pitcher Dawson Molter went 6 ⅔ innings, allowing six runs on six hits, eight walks and four strikeouts in picking up the loss.
Adam Arnst pitched the last 1 ⅓ innings, giving up two runs on three hits and one walk.
The Saints (8-7, 3-4 RVL) and the Tigers (4-8, 4-7) have a rematch at 5 p.m. Saturday at Henderson.