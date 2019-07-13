Waseca Legion baseball team rallied from a 3-0 deficit with four runs in the last two innings to defeat St. Peter 4-3 on Thursday July 11 at Tink Larson Field in Waseca
Josh Robb had a two-out single and scored on an RBI double by Theo Giedd as St Peter took a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Hunter Goebel led off the fourth with a single, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on an RBI single by Robb to increase the lead to 2-0.
In the fifth, Owen Schaffer was hit by a pitch to start the inning, advanced to second on a ground out, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on an RBI single by Andrew Regner. The score after 4 ½ innings was 3-0 for St Peter.
Waseca then came back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth on three hits and a hit batter and then scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off double.
"We jumped out to a nice 3-0 lead but could not put up any crooked numbers in the early innings as overall we did not hit the ball as well as we have in other games as their pitcher kept us a little off balance," St. Peter coach Tim Regner said.
Tyson Sowder pitched five shutout innings and got the first two batters out in the bottom of the sixth before Waseca tied the game and won it in the seventh. Sowder lasted six innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits, two walks and threes strikeouts.
David Doherty-Bohn pitched the seven inning, allowing one earned run on one hit and one walking in picking up the loss.
"Overall we pitched and played a good defensive game," Regner said. "Tyson has mainly been a catcher the last couple years so has not pitched a lot but did a great job tonight. He had only given up two hits in the first 5 ⅔ innings, and we had two outs and no one on in the bottom of the sixth when Waseca’s bats came alive.
"We should have gotten Tyson out of the game a little earlier, but he was doing well and his pitch count was low so we wanted to get him though the sixth, but give Waseca credit as they had a couple of nice hits to score the runs."
St. Peter was led at the plate by Robb who had two hits, a run scored and an RBI in going 2 for 3. Giedd (1 for 3) and Regner (1 for 4) each had one hit and an RBI, Giedd had the only extra base hit with a double. Goebel (1 for 3, run) and Dylan Graft (1 for 3) had the other hits as the Legion totaled six hits.
123 456 7 — R H E
St Peter 010 110 0 — 3 6 2
Waseca 000 003 1 — 4 6 1