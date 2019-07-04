St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Sueur, Le Center, Kasota and Nicollet runners were among the top finishers in the 17th Annual Freedom Run on the 4th of July Thursday in St. Peter.
The 8K Run and 5K Run/Walk began and ended at Minnesota Square Park. Awards were given for the top male and female finishers overall and for each age group.
In the 8K, which attracted 57 runners, Mitchell Johnstone, 16, of Cleveland finished first overall in 30:55. Lane Schwarz, 18, of Le Sueur, took runner-up in 30:56.
In Men Under 15, Alex Block, 13, Le Center, finished first in 54:00.
In Men 15-19, Johnstone, placed first in 30:55; and Schwarz took second in 30:56.
In Men 30-39, Corey Gregor, 30, St. Peter, placed third in 44:49.
In Men 40-49, Corey Block, 43, Le Center, took first in 35:21.
In Women 15-19, Vicky Flores, 18, Le Sueur, finished first in 40:39.
In Women 30-39, Hannah Geyen, 34, Le Sueur, took third in 39:38.
In Women 40-49, Christine Olmanson, 49, St. Peter, placed second in 41:52.
In Women 50-59, Julie Fedeler, 56, St. Peter, finished first in 44:53; and Shelia Anderson, 51, St. Peter took second in 51:32.
In Women 60 & Up, Suzanne Krzmarzick, 62, Kasota, took third in 51:32.
In the 5K, which attracted 115 runners, Alex Egbert, 22, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, won the overall title for the third straight time.
In Open Women, Madison More, 16, St. Peter, finished first in 20:36; Hadley Stuehrenberg, 14, St. Peter, second in 20:52; and Ellie Nygren, 16, Waterville, third in 20:57.
In Men Under 15, Gavin Selly, 14, St. Peter, placed third in 22:55.
In Men 15-19, Tyler Erickson, 16, Madison Lake, took first in 18:39; and Brett Omtvedt, 17, Madison Lake, placed second in 18:49.
In Men 30-39, Charles Johnson, 39, St. Peter, placed first in 20:35.
In Men 60 & Up, Gene McClay, 64, St. Peter, finished third in 32:47.
In Women Under 15, Stuehrenberg, 14, St. Peter, took first in 20:52; and Mia Gazzola, 7, St. Peter, placed third in 32:18.
In Women 15-19, More placed first in 20:36; Nygren second in 20:57; and Mackenzie Floyd, 19, Le Sueur, third in 30:21.
In Women 20-29, Stephanie Noble, 29, St. Peter, finished second in 32:37; and Brittany Schaffler, 27, Belle Plaine, placed third in 34:51.
In Women 30-39, Brianna Thomas, 33, St. Peter, placed first in 26:45.
In Women 40-49, Roxanne Wehner, 40, Le Center, took first in 24:42; Denise Hesse, 40, St. Peter, second in 28:12; and Heather Condon, 48, Nicollet, third in 29:46.
In Women 50-59, Carolyn Darge, 58, St. Peter, placed second in 27:01.
The Freedom Fun Run, presented by The Pulse Fitness Studio and St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce, is July 4 annually as part of the St. Peter Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration.
It was partly cloudy with temperatures in the high 70s, but the humidity was high at 70 percent, which made running more difficult.
Complete results are available online at https://www.raceberryjam.com/today.html