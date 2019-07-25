The Minnesota Junior Golf 'Sota Series made a stop at Shoreland Country Club on Thursday, July 25 with many St. Peter golfers entered.
In the girls 13-15 bracket, St. Peter's Audra Bixby finished in 8th place with a 61-60. Anna Nesseth from Northfield won with an 86.
In the girls 16-18 bracket, Madison Doose finished in 7th place with a 53-55. Crystal Cariveau from Waseca won with a very nice 75. Madison finished in 6th place at Brooktree GC on Tuesday with a 105. Madison next competes Monday, Aug. 5 at Crow River GC in Hutchinson.
In the boys 13-15 bracket brothers Marshall Nicolai and Anthony Nicolai participated against 20 other golfers. Marshall, who finished in 10th place, shot a 43-44 (87), while Anthony carded a 47-47 (94) and finished in 16th place.
In the boys 16-18 age group, Carter Doose fired a sizzling 35-33 (68) to claim first place honors winning by 4 strokes over St. Peter's Kendall Nicolai who tallied a 34-38 (72) and a 2nd place finish.
Carter also won Tuesday at Brooktree Golf course in Owatonna with an even par 72 winning by 7 strokes over Mankato's Leo Gellert.
Carter and Kendall next play July 28-29 in a 2-day Players Tour C5 event held at Legacy Golf Course and Faribault GC in Faribault. They both have also qualified to compete in the 2019 MN PGA Junior Golf Players Tour Match Play Championship July 31-Aug. 2 at Legacy Courses at Cragun's in Brainerd.