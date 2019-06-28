The St. Peter boys golf team had a very successful 2019 season finishing 75-9 overall, and 35-5 versus Big South Conference schools. The Saints lowest 18-hole score of the year was 294, and their lowest 9-hole score was 152.
The team finished 2nd in the Big South Conference Tournament and 2nd in the Section 2AA Tournament losing only to rival BEA in both of those meets.
The St. Peter boys won the New Ulm Eagle Invitational, Fairmont Cardinal Invitational, TCU Titan Invitational, NRHEG Panther Invitational and the Jordan Invitational this year.
Individually, the Saints were led by senior Carter Doose who was medalist in 11 events this year and runner-up 4 times.
"Carter started golf on varsity as a 7th grader and qualified for the State Tournament 3 years in a row," St. Peter head coach Neil Doose said. "He improved every year at state going from placing 42nd in 2017 to 10th in 2018 and finally 3rd place in 2019. His scoring average dropped every single year and that is due to his perseverance and his desire to be the best he could be. He is the only golfer I have coached that is willing to practice in any weather condition and has been at the range and putting greens at Le Sueur CC and Shoreland CC in rain, sleet, and even snow. He will be sorely missed next year and we wish him the best as he will be playing college golf for the St. Cloud State Huskies in the fall. He set the bar very high for the returning players to follow so we can continue our winning ways next year."
Kendall Nicolai was medalist one time and runner-up in three events. "He dropped his scoring average almost 2 strokes since last year and we are looking forward to him doing that again before next year," Doose said. "Kendall has qualified for the State Tournament two years in a row finishing 65th in 2018 and climbing to 52nd in 2019. I look for a big junior year from him next year.
"Seth Lokensgard is our other senior who has played a lot of varsity golf for us the last two years and he will be going off to college and playing college football in Wisconsin. Seth always kept things light and helped the team stay together and bond as a team. His leadership will be missed next year and we wish him well."
Letter winners this year were Carter Doose, Kendall Nicolai, Cade Horner, Marshall Nicolai, Alex Wenner, Logan Moe, Cole McCarthy, Seth Lokensgard and Kaidan Schmitz.
"We have a lot of two- or three-time letter winners returning next year and also have some high potential 7th- and 8th-graders who are playing a lot of golf this summer and look to improve enough to work their way into a varsity role next year," Doose said. "We had 13 players average under 49 this year which is the most I have ever had in one season so the future is bright for St. Peter boys golf.
"I am so proud of the 23 golfers who were on the golf team this spring and put in the time and effort to improve each and every day. We did not have a very good spring season weather wise, but they all worked hard and were always willing to be coached. Many of these players will be playing Junior golf tournaments all summer long and playing competitive golf helps you get better much faster. My hope is that all of these guys can get out on the course and practice facilities this summer so they can all head into next spring with a lower scoring average."