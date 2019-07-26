The annual St. Peter High School fall sports meeting for parents, athletes and coaches is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the SPHS Performing Arts Center. All SPHS student-athletes in grades 7-12 are highly encouraged to attend these meetings. The fall sports meetings for each sport will take place immediately following the main meeting.
All St. Peter High School fall sports start practice Aug. 12.
Please note, the SPHS Activities registration web page is being revamped and is still under construction, but should be up and running by the end of July. A reminder to those who need to have their physicals done will need to do so before they are allowed to participate in fall practices. A physical needs to be completed every three years (usually for those going into 7th and 10th grades).
If you have any questions, please contact SPHS Activities Director Jordan Paula at jpaula@stpeterschools.org or at 934-4212, ext. 6012.