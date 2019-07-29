Kirsten Thomas' dad, Tom Dauer, drove her to a love of smashing cars.
This will mark the 50th year of the Nicollet County Fair Demolition Derby and the 28th year of the Powder Puff Demo, which features women drivers. Thomas of St. Peter has been in the Powder Puffs since 2002, and she has raced cars and trucks against men. She will be there again at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the fairgrounds in St. Peter.
"My dad started going to and competing in demolition derbies," Thomas said. "We grew up around it. I always wanted to try it. He said let's do this together."
With help from her dad, who competed for 15-plus years until 1989, Thomas went so far as to build and race a demolition derby car for her senior project at St. Peter High School.
Her dad got to see her first demo, but he died the next year, so that was his last demo derby.
"I've become more passionate after he passed away because it was something we built together," Thomas said. "It's an acknowledgement of remembering him."
After her dad died, the lead mechanic and car-building duties passed down to Thomas' husband, Brandon, a self-taught mechanic who has competed for eight years and has organized the demo derby for the last two years. "It's been a learning curve," Thomas said.
But they work together to build cars and truck every year. They have two cars and two trucks.
"I enjoy building stuff, and I like welding," Brandon Thomas said. "It keeps me occupied."
In an effort to continue her father's legacy, Thomas has raced every year since that at Nicollet County fair and other demolition derbies. "It's a good legacy to continue. I've always liked the fair through the years going with my parents and now my family."
Her mom, Sheila Dauer, also did demos for a couple of years.
Thomas said she enjoys everything about demo derbies. "I liked it the first time I tried it. There's something about going in a car and actually being able to run into other people. You get to be aggressive. It's an adrenaline rush. It's a great hobby."
Comparing powder puff with regular demo derbies, Thomas said, "It's about the same. It doesn't matter. I've driven with guys. It's a little more strategic with guys. Girls hit just as hard if not harder."
Brandon Thomas agreed: "Most of the time the Powder Puffs put on a better show than the other classes. The girls that run in St. Peter have heavy foots. That goes for all of them."
In 16 years of competing, Kirsten Thomas has won four first-place trophies and a number of second and third in Powder Puff. She won first place in the truck class last year at Garden City.
"It's very unpredictable," Thomas said of predicting who will win.
The two-day demolition derby has been the most popular event at the fair since the early '70s, and it has grown more popular over the years. As the crowds grew bigger that the number of seats, more seating has been added over the years to a capacity of 4,000. The track was lengthen 60 feet which provided more room for bleachers. Last year four more sets or permanent bleachers were added.
Its popularity has a lot to do with most of the drivers being local which attracts many family and friends and just demo derby lovers. It started on a Sunday, switched to Saturday and grew to two nights in the early '80s.
Explaining the popularity growth, Brandon Thomas said, "It's the entertainment. I think people enjoy the noise. You ask people what they're doing on Friday and Saturday night, and that's what they're doing. They're going to the derby. They come out the woodwork. The stands are completely packed. We're getting a lot more people from an hour, two hours away bringing their families.
This year there is a three-generation family competing, started by Tony Leibel, 72, of Nicollet.
Due to popular demand, two classes have been added on Friday: a 14-17-year-old youth '80s class and Might Mini (mini SUVs and trucks). The minimum age is 14.
Friday classes also will feature: Compact, Powder Puff, Mini Van, Stock Trucks and Team Cars and 6:30 p.m. Kid’s Power Wheels Demo. There is only one heat in each class. No longer is there a championship and consolation heat.
Saturday classes will be: '80s, Powder Puff, Mini Trucks, Compacts. Old Iron, Stock Trucks. Light Build Trucks and 6 p.m. Kids Power Wheels. There are expected to be 189 or more drivers again this year.
Demo derby cars have changed over the years to make them safer and stronger, but they're still not guaranteed to prevent injuries.
Brandon Thomas said, "They used to just pull all the stuff out of it, all the plastic and take the windows out and run it that way. They moved the fuel tank and the battery, and that was about it. Now there is a lot more welding in some classes and bigger cages. Some classes are still the old-style build like Compacts, Mini Vans and Mini Trucks and geared toward the younger kids.
"I feel safe with more iron around me. They're not 100 percent safe, but they're as safe as they can be. A lot of guys will wear a full five point race harness, a neck brace and a back brace and good fire-code helmet. We don't let them run with short sleeves to keep stuff off of them. They only get one warning if they hit a car in the driver's side."
Brandon Thomas also travels around the state, the country and the world to compete in demo derbies including Topeka, Kansas, Las Vegas, and this year he is going to England in late August, returning a favor to a British driver who is coming to St. Peter. Brandon is not running in the fair this year because he has so much to orchestrate.
The Thomases also have three children, ages 12, 11, 6, who may carry on their legacy. "The oldest one, Landon, wants to. The youngest, Paxton, runs Power Wheels."