Host Sleepy Eye shut out St. Peter 2-0 in a fast moving Legion baseball game Saturday night
"It was a well-pitched game by both teams as St, Peter only managed three hits and Sleepy Eye had six," St. Peter coach Tim Regner said. "Having hits for St. Peter were Josh Robb with a double and Hunter Goebel and David Doherty-Bohn with singles.
"Carson Kennedy started on the hill for St. Peter and only allowed six hits, one walk and two runs in five innings. The first run scored in the second inning on a bouncing single though the hole between short and third, a bloop single to the outfield, a hit batter and then Kennedy's only walk of the night. Sleepy Eye’s other run scored when the Sleepy Eye batter hit a good pitch by the St Peter hurler for a home run."
Isaac Peterson pitched one scoreless, hitless inning with two walks and two strikeouts.
"Overall we played another solid defensive game and pitched well, with one error and three walks in the game total," Regner said. "We only could knock out three hits. We hit a couple other balls hard at people but couldn’t string together any hits to score. Their pitcher threw a nice game mixing up his pitches with three walks, and they didn’t have any errors.
"This was the last game of the year for the Legion as they ended the season with 4 wins and 4 losses. We will not be able to participate in the end of year tournament as some of our players have other commitments, and the VFW tourney is also the same week, and we had used some of the VFW players to complete the roster. It will be the end of the Legion careers for Jeremy Zuhlsdorf, Andrew Regner and David Doherty-Bohn who will graduate from the Legion and St. Peter association programs, each having played a number of years. The other players will all be eligible to play again next year and with a good crop of VFW players coming up, the legion team should be strong next year."
123 456 7 — R H E
St. Peter 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Sleepy Eye 011 00 0 x — 2 6 0