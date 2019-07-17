Farmington VFW defeated St Peter 7-3 in extra innings in the second round of the District 2 Southeast Subdistrict baseball playoffs Tuesday, July 16 at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato.
With the score tied 3-3, Farmington broke the game open with four runs in the top of the eighth inning to defeat the Saints 7-3.
The Saints will face Mankato White again tonight (Wednesday) in a play back game at 5 p.m. at Wolverton Field in Mankato. The winner will advance to face Farmington for the Sub District Championship at 7:30 p.m. at Wolverton. The top two teams in the Sub District advance to the District Tournament next week.
The Saints got off to another fast start jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning over Farmington. Ethan Grant led off the game with a double to center field. Jake Rimstad followed that up with a base hit to right center scoring Grant. Josh Robb reached with a base hit up the middle moving Rimstad to third. Brady Sowder added to the first inning hit parade with a base hit that scored Rimstad. Logan Throldahl drove in Sowder with a sacrifice ground ball.
A combined pitching effort from Grant, Robb and Rimstad was good but not good enough. Farmington scored two runs in the third and a run in the fourth.
Grant started on the mound and pitched two innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits, one strikeout, two walks and one hit by pitch.
Robb pitched the next five innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits, three strikeouts, one walk and two hit by pitch.
Rimstad pitched the last inning, surrendering two earned runs on two hits, one strikeout, one walk and one hit by pitch.
The Saints collected seven hits, led by Robb (3 for 4, run, RBI) and Grant (2 for 4, run). Also getting a hit were Rimstad (1-4, run, RBI) and Owen Schaffer (1-4).
123 456 7 8 — R H E
Farmington 002 100 04 — 7 6 1
St. Peter 300 000 00 — 3 7 1