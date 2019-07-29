Even though summer feels like it is just getting started, it is time to start thinking about kids heading back to school. Thoughts of new school clothes, shoes, and school supplies start to push their way into our summer routine. For some families, the thought of these extra expenses brings stress because budgets are already stretched thin.
The desire to prevent any student from heading back to school without school supplies provides the momentum for the Friends of Learning—Back to School Project. Friends of Learning (FOL) is a collaborative effort, entering its eighth year, between Nicollet County Health and Human Services, the St. Peter Lions Club, the St. Peter Kiwanis Club, and the Salvation Army.
The Friends of the St. Peter Library serves as our fiscal agent. FOL gives our students the tools necessary to begin the school year ready to learn. This year, we expect to serve over 530 students.
FOL has been busy collecting school supplies and cash donations in St. Peter, Nicollet, Lafayette and Courtland. The collections will continue until Aug. 2, 2019. The community has the opportunity to participate with the collection in many different ways.
Our community partners at First National Bank Minnesota, Nicollet County Bank, Hometown Bank, CCF Bank, River’s Edge Hospital & Clinic, Mankato Clinic-Daniels Health Center, Nicollet County Government Center, St. Peter Library, St. Peter Family Dental Center, Family Fresh, Family Dollar, ProGrowth Bank in Nicollet, Alliance Bank in Courtland, and Citizens Bank Minnesota in Lafayette host collection barrels. Tax-deductible cash donations can be sent to Friends of Learning, PO Box 156, St. Peter, MN 56082.
Several area businesses are participating in the 8th Annual Business Challenge, a friendly competition to see which business can collect the most supplies. Through the generosity of the St. Peter Herald and KNUJ, the successful large and small business will receive a gift certificate to be used toward advertising. The overall successful business will “host” the traveling ruler with the business’ name engraved on the ruler. As you shop in the upcoming weeks, please consider picking up school supplies for this collaborative effort.
We hope to have the community’s support to make this project a success. For more information on the FOL program or to see pictures of barrel locations throughout the community, please check out our Facebook page at @FOLBackpack.
Michelle Zehnder Fischer
Friends of Learning—Back to School Project
St. Peter Lions Club