I recently returned from a backpacking trip in the Cloud Peak Wilderness of Wyoming. One of the things that struck me was how inconvenient nature is. The rain, the gnats, the mosquitoes, the dirt, the rocks on the trail, the cold river intersecting the path, the hot sun, the cold nights — it is all there without our permission. This segment of wilderness had not been used and abused by human hands. It is still wild.
And it is good. It really is! In the first creation account in Genesis, God says “it is good,” affirming the inherent goodness of creation, before humans were ever on the scene. Even when it is inconvenient, it is good to spend time in creation. It is good to hike, rest, sleep, and eat outside. It is good to get outside human-made structures and reconnect with the wild.
I find that I need to intentionally reconnect with nature. Most of my day is spent indoors and in convenience. When I am disconnected with the outdoors, I easily forget that I am in intimate relationship with water, air, soil, minerals, plants, and animals. I take these necessities of life for granted. I prioritize my convenience over protecting and preserving God’s creation.
Sigurd F. Olson, late author and environmentalist, wrote, “Without love of the land, conservation lacks meaning and purpose, for only in a deep and inherent feeling for the land can there be dedication in preserving it.” I am learning to love this land. It is the land in which my ancestors chose to homestead. It is the land that feeds me. It is the land that offers immense beauty in all four seasons. It is the land in which I hike and find rest for my soul. It is land that has experienced floods and hordes of gnats and mosquitoes. It is land that is littered with our refuse.
It is my love of this land, my belief that it is good, and my understanding that God wants us to have abundant lives that motivates my efforts to care for it.