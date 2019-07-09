Ahead of this year’s Nobel Conference on climate change, Gustavus Adolphus College is hosting a symposium that will explore the topic at a more state-focused level.
The college’s Linnaeus Arboretum Advisory Board has organized a handful of symposia in recent years, with the latest ones happening in 2016 and 2018. According to Barb Taylor, senior director of institutional events at Gustavus, the plan was to host the symposium every two years or so, but the board decided to host another event because of how well it could tie into this year’s Nobel Conference, “Climate Changed: Facing our Future,” which will take place in late September.
“With the Nobel Conference topic of climate change, the [committee] thought that we really should do something as a preview [and get] people to think about that, since it’s such an important topic,” Taylor said, adding that the committee has worked on planning the event since last fall.
The symposium is titled, “The Changing Climate: How Will We Respond?” and will take a narrower look at climate change, restricting itself to a mostly Minnesota-focused viewpoint. Taylor said this is a good balance for the Nobel Conference, which tends to have a global focus.
“By design, [the Nobel Conference] tends to take a broader focus,” she said. “You’re bringing in international scholars and taking a big, broad view of a topic. It’s pushing out well beyond Minnesota. So the Linnaeus Arboretum Advisory Board felt that it would be great to think about, ‘What could climate change mean for Minnesota? What’s happening right now in Minnesota?’”
'… incredible lineup'
Throughout the one-day event, Minnesota experts will speak on a wide variety of issues revolving around climate change in the state, such as vegetation changes, public policy initiatives and individual action moving forward. The event will also include a dinner and an optional walking tour of the Linnaeus Arboretum.
Featured speakers include Dr. Mark Seeley, a professor at the University of Minnesota and regular commentator on Minnesota Public Radio; Dr. Lee Frelich, the director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Forest Ecology and Institute on the Environment; Joe Sullivan, the Deputy Commissioner for the Division of Energy Resources at the Minnesota Department of Commerce; J. Drake Hamilton, the science policy director at Fresh Energy; and Dr. Jim Dontje, the director of the Johnson Center for Environmental Innovation at Gustavus Adolphus College.
“This is really an incredible lineup of Minnesota experts who are coming to speak,” Taylor said. “We’re thrilled.”
Dontje, who is wrapping up the evening’s event with a final talk during dinner, is also one of the organizers of the Nobel Conference. He explained that the college begins planning for the Nobel Conference about two years before it arrives, with the organizational committee brainstorming ways to raise interest and awareness in the months leading up to the event. One way was approaching the Linnaeus Arboretum Board about organizing a symposium in 2019 despite it being an “off” year.
“There was almost an immediate yes,” he said. “The organizing committee got busy and put together a really great program. I want to salute their hard work. They’re essentially volunteers, and they get everything done.”
Dontje said one of the biggest benefits of attending the symposium will be the chance audience members have to discuss the topic with other people — both area experts and fellow audience members.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to engage with the Nobel Conference topic in a more intimate setting,” he said. “The Nobel Conference is great, but it’s a big audience kind of experience. This is a smaller audience event. I think one of the hopes is [that] there’ll be conversations between people in the audience. This is not a place where you go, sit and watch. There’ll be times where you can talk to neighbors or people you haven’t met before and discuss the issues and get a new perspective, not just from the speakers but also from fellow audience members.”
Both Taylor and Dontje stressed that the symposium is open to anyone with an interest in the topic, whether they’re retired, scholars, students or other community members.
“There’s something there for everybody,” Dontje said. “I would welcome anyone who has any interest at all. Even if you’re a little bit skeptical, you’re welcome to come and learn what people are saying.”
According to Taylor, the previous symposia drew about 100-150 audience members, and she said she has hopes that the number will be similar this year.
“We’re hoping that as many people that are able to will attend [the event],” she said. “We think the speakers are going to be great, and we know it’s going to be a really informative day. We hope that people leave more informed but also inspired to take whatever action that they can take in their own lives as it relates to our changing climate.”