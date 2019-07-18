Five decades later, the moon landing remains one of those moments locked in the memories of just about everyone who lived through it. July 20, 2019 marks the moon landing’s 50th anniversary and St. Peter has plenty to celebrate as it also marks the day of the first honorary Gustie on the moon.
In 1967, two years prior to the moon landing, Gustavus Adolphus College awarded Buzz Aldrin an honorary doctorate of science and a Gustavus pennant. The idea to award Aldrin with a degree was conceived by Gustavus’ public relations director at the time Jim Wennblom, who saw it as an opportunity for Gustavus to be the “first universal institution of higher learning.”
Gustavus placed itself in the history of academia and space exploration when in 1969, Aldrin took the Gustavus pennant he was given on the first manned mission to the moon. When Aldrin returned home, he gave the pennant back to the college along with a flag that was flown to the moon.
Gustavus isn’t the only institution in St. Peter with a reason to celebrate. St. Peter Public Library is using the anniversary to teach families about the moon landing, space and science.
This year, St. Peter Public Library and libraries across the country participated in a summer reading program titled “A Universe of Stories.” The program uses a space theme to keep kids interested in reading between school years, according to St. Peter Children’s Librarian Brenda McHugh.
The library, which is currently decked out with decorations of planets, spacecraft and even a robot, is hosting a variety of events to get kids and adults alike interested in learning more about space and the sciences.
The week began with a Monday matinee showing of the Academy award winning film “First Man,” which tells the story of Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon. Sue Seitzer and Kathy Wilking came to see the film and both said they enjoyed the experience.
“I’m so thankful it was offered,” said Seitzer. “It made us curious to learn more.”
Kathy Wilking still remembers where she was during the moon landing.
“I was 15 years old at the time. I was looking outside at the moon and then going inside to watch the moon landing on the black and white television, and then I was going outside to look at the moon again,” said Wilking. “It gave me goosebumps and it still does. No one knew if they were coming back.”
On July 16, kids were able to join Dan Polzin as he read “The Big Beyond: The Story of Space Travel,” by James Carter.
July 17, science teacher Peter Johnson taught kids ages 7 and up to build and launch hand-crafted rockets with clay, paper fins and straw.
Friday, July 19, the library will hold a showing of the animated movie “Planet 51,” which stars Dwayne Johnson as an astronaut who visits an alien planet where he is treated as an alien invader. McHugh says that families looking to attend should reserve a ticket now since space is limited.
The legacy of the moon landing appears to be just as relevant as ever, not only inspiring families here in St. Peter, but scientists and leaders from around the world. NASA is currently partnering with Canadian and European space agencies to put a man on the moon in 2024 through the construction of a space station known as the Lunar Gateway, which would be used to send astronauts to the moon and, in the future, Mars and large asteroids. Even private companies are getting involved in the space race, with both SpaceX, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin developing plans for manned missions to Mars.
The space race that put a man on the moon was originally kicked off by the United States and the Soviet Union competing to improve their missile technology during the height of the Cold War. In 1957, the USSR was the first nation to put a satellite, Sputnik, into orbit, and in April 1961, they put Yuri Gagarin the first man into orbit. One month later, United States President John F. Kennedy delivered a rousing speech defining the space race as a mission of scientific exploration.
“We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy but because they are hard.” said Kennedy. “No single space project in this period will be more impressive to mankind or more important for the long-range exploration of space; and none will be so difficult or expensive to accomplish.”
Kennedy’s dream was accomplished on July 20th, 1969. Astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins boarded the Apollo 11 on July 16, 1969 to be launched into space. 240,000 miles and five days later, the lunar module Eagle arrived on the moon. 500 million people watched the moon landing with anticipation on their television screens as Neil Armstrong took the first steps on the moon’s surface, uttering the now famous quote, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”