A big bash of marching, music and magic is being prepared by the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce for their 49th annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration.
Activities old and new will be featured, according to St. Peter Chamber Director Ed Lee.
“Each year has its own identity,” he said. “It’s a blending of old traditions and new attractions.”
The festivities kick off at 7:30 a.m. with a 5k and 8k Freedom Run, so night owls will have to convert to early birds if they want to celebrate from the start.
The parade then begins at 10 a.m. on Washington and Broadway where it will head south and turn on West Elm Street and end at the intersection of Third and West Elm. Close to 80 units will be paraded through the streets and one in three will feature music. The Govenaires Drum and Bugles Corps and St. Peter High School Saints marching band will be in attendance, as well as the Rainbow Experience Horse Trolley, which will offer rides to everyone young and old later in the day.
After the parade is the picnic in Minnesota Square Park from 12-4 p.m., which will feature food, drink and entertainment. Grilled chicken served by the St. Peter Ambassadors returns as one of the celebration’s long-standing traditions. Vendors will also be selling gyros, tacos, bistro, hot dogs, bratwurst, cheese curds and kettle corn.
For those looking to fill their stomachs even more, St. Peter has replaced its hot dog eating contest with a chili dog eating contest.
“We decided it wasn’t sloppy enough, so we added chili,” said Lee.
Kegs will also not be making an appearance this year, in favor of canned beer so that attendants have more varieties to choose from. Michelob Golden Light will still be served along with Mad Butcher IPA, Spiked Seltzer and Loon Juice.
Though the pavilion is under construction, Lee says that it won’t impact festivities at all. Instead, attendants will be able to catch their entertainment on a raised stage being brought into the park.”
“It might be even better than at the pavilion,” said Lee.
Many bands will be performing including the Govenaires, Midnight Mix, Schell’s Hobo Band and Sandra Lee and the Velvets. In a first for the festival, an illusion will be performed by magician Michael Callahan who will saw a woman in half. Bingo, a recent tradition that began three years ago, is also returning this year.
Finally, the main event, the fireworks, will be held at 10 p.m.
Lee has high expectations for this year’s festival.
“We know there’s other Fourth of July celebrations around Minnesota, but I would put ours up against anyone’s,” he said. “We’re so appreciative of all the sponsors and volunteers.”