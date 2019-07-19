Multiple authorities on climate change came to Gustavus Adolphus College Thursday, July 18 to speak at the school’s 2019 Linneaus Symposium “The Changing Climate: How Will We Respond?” The event focused on how climate change was impacting Minnesota.
“It’s an important topic,” said Gustavus Linnaeus Arboretum Director Scott Moeller, who felt that the symposium would be an opportunity to localize the topic of climate change before September’s Nobel Conference on the same issue.
“We’ve invited a cross-section of people knowledgeable of climate science, energy infrastructure and advocacy,” said Moeller.
The first half of the conference featured speakers who detailed how Minnesota is being affected by climate change. Mark Seeley, Professor Emeritus of the University of Minnesota’s Department of Soil, Water, and Climate, spoke first.
“We’ve been living through the warmest string of years in Minnesota history,” said Seeley while presenting historical data on Minnesota’s temperatures.
The data presented by Seeley shows that Minnesota is one of the states most affected by climate change, with average temperatures in the last century rising as much as 3.5 degrees, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Organization (NOAA). The state is also seeing a lot more rainfall, with areas such as Faribault seeing a 40 percent increase in rainfall normals between 1950 and 2018.
These changes have led to more frequent flooding and more frequent and hotter heat waves. Seely stated that climate change is causing a number of changes to the state, including increasing winter survival rates for pests and plant diseases, longer frost-free growing seasons, longer exposure to mold and allergens, more frequent heat advisories, reduced energy use for heat, and more damage to roads due to increasing freeze/thaw cycles.
“These are not going to suddenly disappear, we will have to deal with the consequences for the rest of our lifetimes,” said Seeley. “We are at the core of this. We should be leading climate mitigation efforts. The people who preceded us as political leaders would be embarrassed that we are not.”
University of Minnesota Center for Forest Ecology and Institute on the Environment Director Lee Frelich followed with a talk on how climate change is impacting Minnesota’s natural environment. Without any major mitigation of carbon dioxide emissions, Frelich warns that “We would have a new Kansas in Minnesota.”
By 2070, Frelich projects that if high emission rates continue, Minnesota would have summer temperatures 13-15 degrees hotter, causing the state to become a prairie landscape, with many of our forests dying. As many as one-third of the state’s native plant and animal species would disappear from the region, including northern Minnesota’s coniferous forests of pine and spruce trees.
If however, the earth significantly lowered CO2 emissions, Minnesota’s summer temperatures would rise 6-7 degrees, comparable to Des Moines, Iowa, and the natural landscape could largely be preserved.
The next half of the symposium featured speakers focusing on how to tackle climate change. Joe Sullivan, the Deputy Commissioner for the Division of Energy Resources at the Minnesota Department of Commerce went up next, speaking on Minnesota’s renewable energy goals.
“We are a national clean energy leader,” said Sullivan, pointing to Minnesota’s history of legislation to raise the use of renewable energy, the most recent being the 2013 Solar Energy Jobs Act. Between 2000 and 2018, the amount of electricity produced by coal in Minnesota dropped from 66% to 37% while renewable energy’s share increased from 4.8% to 25%. However, electricity produced by natural gas also rose during this period, rising from 2% to 15%.
State carbon dioxide emissions have decreased by 29% since 2005 according to Sullivan.
In his speech, Sullivan spoke in favor of Gov. Tim Walz’s One Minnesota Path to Clean Energy bill, which would set Minnesota’s energy standards to become carbon-free by 2050.
“The most important thing that can happen is Minnesota leads this change,” said Sullivan. “If we don’t want our arboreal forests to go away, we have to lead. When we do that, it creates space for Michigan, Wisconsin and the Dakotas to do the same”
Finally, J. Drake Hamilton, science policy director at Fresh Energy, a nonprofit that lobbies for renewable energy policy in Minnesota, took the podium to speak on the ways she believes private citizens should address climate change. Hamilton stated that climate change is not something that can be resolved through individual action alone and that for real change, citizens need to be lobbying industries and government.
“Everything you do matters,” said Hamilton. “Call your energy providers. When you are voting, investigate the candidates’ positions on the environment. When they’re in office, hold them accountable to their promises.”
Hamilton also shed a light on companies and organizations that are moving toward renewable energy. This included Xcel Energy, which has planned to reduce 80% of its carbon production by 2050 and General Mills which has committed $100 million toward renewable energy.
Later at the symposium dinner, Jim Dontje, the Director of Gustavus’ Johnson Center for Environmental Innovation presented a speech on ways to think about taking action. A tour of the arboretum was held in the evening.