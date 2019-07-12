Nicollet County has the chance to install lighting at three traffic intersections for free thanks to an offer from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
According to Nicollet Public Works Director Seth Greenwood, MnDOT approached him with the offer to install lighting during its rehabilitation work along Hwy. 111 and Hwy. 122, scheduled for 2020. Greenwood explained that MnDOT always inquires about intersection lighting when it works on highway rehabilitation projects. The installation costs would be covered by MnDOT, with Nicollet County agreeing to pay maintenance costs moving forward.
“In the past, the county has participated in intersection lighting,” Greenwood said
He said three paved intersections would potentially be included along 111 and 122, two of which were identified as safety concerns in the county’s 2012 safety plan. He added that when it comes to maintaining the lights, electricity costs have greatly decreased over the years thanks to the use of LED lighting. It takes about $35 per month to maintain two light fixtures, “about half the price” compared to older fixtures.
“In the interest of safety, I think we would all agree that this would be a good idea,” said Commissioner Jack Kolars.
Commissioner John Luepke asked whether it would be a good idea to add flashing lights to the three intersections’ signs as an extra precaution, but Greenwood explained that MnDOT only offers to install the actual light fixtures. He added that those types of flashing signs are usually solar powered.
After discussion, the commission reached a consensus to move forward with MnDOT’s offer. Greenwood will begin working with the state department and bring further information to the commission at a later meeting.
Other public works concerns
Greenwood went on to update the commission on other issues facing the Public Works Department, such as the slope slide that occurred on County Road 14, north of New Ulm, in April.
The road was originally shut down, with the county maintenance crew building a sand berm to keep water diverted from the area. In addition, the crew put plastic sheeting down over some of the cracks in the pavement shoulder to keep moisture from leaking in.
While the road is open again, the slide progressed further into the road because of heavy spring rains. The road has a temporary five-ton axle weight limit, which affects truckers who use the route. At a May meeting, Greenwood said more drastic measures might need to be taken, such as closing County Road 14 to any traffic, if the slope slide continues to progress into the road.
Greenwood said that the county is working with a geotechnical engineering firm to determine the status of the road and what work needs to be taken to keep it safe. The plan is to have a drill rig do soil borings later this week to enable a stability analysis and determine a list of solutions. That work will cost about $45,000, he said, estimating that total preliminary engineering costs for the project could be as high as $160,000. However, he added that the county is eligible for federal disaster funding, with the federal government covering 80 percent of costs.
Commissioner Terry Morrow commended Greenwood for his efforts, pointing out how much money the county could save thanks to federal funds.
“There’s always that tension between doing the work now and working to get federal assistance,” he said.
While the County Road 14 work is moving forward quickly, Greenwood reported that the County Road 21 bridge project is going to be delayed until next year. The estimated $700,000 project revolves around replacing the current bridge near the Fort Ridgley State Park entrance with a new concrete bridge, constructed to look similar to the historic stone in the area. Greenwood said the project will take at least 75 working days to complete, so it won’t be possible to finish this year.
“We’ve gotten to a point in time where if we weren’t bidding it out now, it can’t be completed [this year],” he said.
He said he is still working to obtain all the necessary approvals for the project, including approval from the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office. While the SHPO generally agreed with the installation of the bridge, the office didn’t agree to the proposed use of concrete to mimic stone, writing in a letter to the county that it might give a false sense of “history” to the bridge.
Greenwood said he is going to continue to work towards obtaining all the approvals, adding that culverts around the area will be fine from now until next year.