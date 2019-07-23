After serving on the St. Peter City Council for 10 years, Susan Carlin announced during Monday night’s meeting that she is resigning this Friday.
Carlin said the reason she will resign is because she and her family will be moving to Thailand this August, following her husband Joel securing a teaching position there. Joel Carlin formerly taught at Gustavus Adolphus College, and he has already relocated to Thailand. Carlin will be using the time between now and August to prepare to move with her two children, Simon, 6, and Penelope, 3.
An international experience
Carlin already has experience living in Asia, from her time living in China for six months in 2014 and in Malaysia for another six months in 2016. Her daughter was born in Malaysia, and Carlin continued to serve there as a councilor via video conference calls.
Carlin explained that she and her husband have been looking at opportunities to go overseas again, but they didn’t get everything lined up for Thailand until early July.
“We’ve had our sights on going back to that area,” she said. “It’s one of those things where we knew it was a possibility, but things kind of fell into place rather unexpectedly. We’d been looking for opportunities for a while, and things just fell into place. We decided to take it because it seems like such a good fit for our family.”
Carlin is still working to obtain her overseas work permit and says she isn’t sure what sort of work she will do in Thailand, but she added that the country has many opportunities for her to work in her field.
“There are a lot of really cool initiatives going on in Thailand right now, and some very special ecological systems over there that I’d love to work in,” she said.
The family is planning to stay in Thailand for at least two years, but Carlin said she isn’t sure what will come next after that.
“My family really enjoys travel, and we’ve really enjoyed our time in southeast Asia in the past,” she said. “It’s very important to me that my kids get to explore the world and see how big it is and how many different ways of living there are. The opportunity to do this, especially when they’re younger, is just huge. It now seems like the right time to give it a try. We don’t know what our long-term plans are. We’re going to try this for two years and then make a family decision.”
Empty seats
Carlin is in the middle of her third term as the city’s Ward I councilor, in addition to her full-time position as the Watershed Coordinator for Seven Mile Creek Partnership. She said decided to resign now because that would allow her former position to appear on the ballot in November, rather than force the city to deal with an appointment or early special election.
“This seemed like the most appropriate time for me to make the announcement,” she said, adding that she had already informed city staff and some councilors about her intention, as well as contacting the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office to figure out the smoothest way to transition out of her role. “My seat will be open for a couple of months, [and] that’s never an ideal circumstance, but we have a really great council, and they can certainly do that work in my absence.”
Mayor Chuck Ziemen said that this isn’t the first time the council has had to function with vacant positions. He explained that decisions will still need a majority to pass, so ties in voting will be treated as a “no vote” instead of using someone as a tiebreaker. However, he said he didn’t anticipate anything coming up in the near future that would end up as a split vote.
“It’s part of life,” he said. “The council will survive. I wish her the best of luck.”
Ziemen added that he hopes that many people will file to fill Carlin’s position in the upcoming election, as well as filing for all the other open positions.
Carlin agreed, saying, “If anything, maybe my resignation will encourage people who were contemplating running for office in the fall. I would love to see a great big crop of candidates for all of the open positions.”
A decade of community involvement
Carlin had never been involved in local government before moving to St. Peter, and she said she decided to run for the council because she wanted to become more connected to her new community.
“I wanted to feel more deeply connected to this community and be engaged in the daily operations,” she said. “That is absolutely what I got.”
Throughout her 10 years on the council, Carlin has worked with many different councilors, and she said everyone has been committed to working for the good of St. Peter and its residents. She also praised the “really smart, really hard working” city staff.
“I think this is a wonderful city to work in because, by and large, we work pretty efficiently,” she said. “The council always tend to get along well. Over the years, we’ve had a lot of people with a lot of different political mindsets, but when we get together as a council, we tend to leave many of those at the door. We work really well together to try to find solutions and collaborate together and compromise where we need to.”
Carlin said it has been especially rewarding to oversee the renovations at River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic, and well as seeing how Minnesota Square Park’s new park pavilion has come along — even though she won’t be able to be there for its official completion in August because she will have already left the country.
“There’s always something else,” she said, pointing out that she would have liked to see the new fire hall project’s completion. “It’s bittersweet to leave in the middle of any project.”
However, she still stressed how much she has enjoyed her time serving in local government.
“I have absolutely loved my time on the City Council,” she said. “It’s certainly the hardest thing for me to leave behind as we depart from town, but I feel very fortunate to have lived in St. Peter and have gotten involved in a community that runs so well and offers so many great amenities to the citizens here. It’s been a wonderful experience, and I’m going to miss it a lot.”
Carlin encourages more St. Peter residents to become involved with their local government in some way.
“I know a lot of people want to make a change in their world but are disillusioned by the state of America politics today,” she said. “I’d encourage them to get involved in local governance. The city of St. Peter has a great team of people — elected and staff — who get together every single Monday night to try to make this city a wonderful place to live. We work hard, we try to be creative, and we genuinely have fun doing it. It’s a pretty special environment, and I’m glad to have been a part of it.”