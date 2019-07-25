Excellence is the quality of being outstanding or extremely good, as defined by Webster’s dictionary. For others, such as 14 year old, Elyssa Meixner, excellence is but a stepping stone, in which to reach for greater goals and stand out from the crowd.
Distinction sets Elyssa apart from others her age, and she comes by it naturally. Since the young age of 4, Elyssa has been playing instruments, including piano, flute and the violin, and shadowing what her older brother, Mathew, also did throughout his high school career.
About a year ago, Elyssa’s family suggested she try out for a chance to earn a seat with the best of the best in the Minnesota Music Educators Association (MMEA) All-State Symphonic Orchestra. She first approached St. Peter High School choir teacher Scott Hermanson, inquiring as to whom she should ask to sponsor her, since there was no orchestral group at SPHS. Hermanson agreed to sponsor Elyssa, since auditioning students must be nominated by a school music instructor.
Elyssa then diligently trained and practiced, on a daily basis and through countless hours, to strengthen her scales and etudes, and perfect a personally chosen solo, “Praeludium and Allegro,” by 18th Century violinist and composer Fritz Kreisler. What sets Elyssa outside the box and makes her any different than the others who make the cut? Elyssa is one of the youngest talented musicians to be accepted into the All-State Symphonic Orchestra this year, and she did it all on her own.
“Elyssa is goal oriented and disciplined with everything she does,” said Elyssa’s mother, Stella. “When her father and brother and I suggested she audition, we explained to her that, because of her age, it may be harder to make it and we didn’t have high expectations for this year’s audition, but knew this would be a great experience for her and encouraged her to try.”
Elyssa has always been very talented when it comes to music. She has been playing violin since she was 4 years old. She spent grades five through eight with the Mankato Area Symphony Orchestra (MASO), and then went on to play with the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphony (GTCYS) last year, and plans to continue with this group until she graduates high school in 2022. Elyssa’s brother, Mathew, played with the All State Symphonic Orchestra in both 10th, as well as 12th grade, and thus, planted the seed for Elyssa to follow in her brother’s footsteps, said her mother.
Since 1944, Minnesota Music Educators Association has had one of the longest standing and most substantial All-State ensemble programs in the country. Elyssa, along with other Minnesota musical elite, will gather for this musical intensive camp in August in Duluth, where they will learn from some of Minnesota’s finest musicians.
The students will audition in front of their peers for seat placement, rehearse pre-selected musical pieces as a group, and take part in individual lessons, learning advanced techniques for their perspective instruments. The All-State musicians will then take part in two concerts, one taking place at the end of the week-long camp, and then will reconvene in February, for a concert open to the public, at Minneapolis Orchestra Hall.
Throughout the summer, Elyssa also maintains a weekly violin lesson with Minnesota Orchestra violinist Peter McGuire. McGuire originally taught Mathew, so it came as no surprise that Elyssa would also reach a point in her lessons to advance to a level of expertise that McGuire teaches.
“I learned a lot throughout the past year in practicing for my audition,” Elyssa said. “I learned to be more expressive through my playing and show the feeling and emotions that a song portrays.”
Elyssa knew that in auditioning for All-State she would be competing with the best of the best in the state and the competition would be hard to beat. After 51 audio recordings, she knew she had given it her all, and then the wait.
After three long months, Elyssa was met with excitement and encouragement from her choir teacher and her family, as she was told that she now held a chair with Minnesota’s best for the coveted chance to take part in the 2019 camp.
“I feel so honored to be able to take part in the All-State Symphonic Orchestra this year. I was very surprised, but knew I had given it my very best shot when I auditioned,” Elyssa said. “I really look forward to meeting other musicians who share the same level of passion I hold for music, and I will get to learn and be a part of this distinguished opportunity with other high school youth from all over the state.”.
She may be young, but her talent is continuously advancing, and those that know Elyssa and have heard her play, will attest to the fact that she has what it takes to be a part of the All-State Orchestra, and she definitely earned her place in the lineup.