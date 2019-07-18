Dozens of area residents met in St. Peter Friday to help send a message south.
On Friday, July 12, Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps, brought thousands of people to more than 500 locations worldwide as well as to concentration camps across the country, into the streets and into their own front yards, to “protest inhumane conditions faced by migrants.”
The St. Peter vigil went from 8-9:30 p.m., starting at a Gorman Park shelter with local speakers and faith leaders. The group then marched about one-half mile with lights in remembrance of the six children who have died recently in United States detention centers.
The march ended at the Nicollet County Courthouse. Participants brought wax candles, battery operated candles, flashlights and phones to shine the lights.
At the southern border, there have been indications of serious overcrowding, lack of basic sanitation, supervision, and medical care, and inadequate food at detention centers housing asylum seekers and their children. Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato, a group that says it’s “dedicated to positive, progressive action to make people’s lives better and to create a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive world,” hosted the event.